Five in Five: New United Way Central Alberta CEO

Brett Speight, who grew up Central Alberta, is the new United Way Central Alberta CEO. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

This week we chatted with Brett Speight, 37, United Way Central Alberta’s new CEO. Speight, who started on the job Monday, has a background in banking and countless volunteer hours on his resumé.

Why join United Way Central Alberta?

“I was completing my masters through Athabasca University and both my wife and I both volunteer with different organizations throughout Central Alberta. I can’t remember what course I was doing, but I turned to my wife one day and I said, ‘you know, it would be really cool to make that (giving back to the community) a career’. We didn’t talked too much about it after that. When this opportunity came up, an organization with reputation that United Way has, it seemed like a perfect fit, so here I am.”

Where are you from?

“My wife Emily and I both grew up in Central Alberta. I’m from Caroline and my wife is from Sundre. We moved away for college and, as soon as we were done, we really wanted to get back to Central Alberta.

We have been back here in Red Deer for about 17 years. It’s a big enough community that there is lots of amenities here in Red Deer. There’s also great things for hiking, and my wife and I take our dog and go for a hike out west. It’s nice and central to bigger centres. We wouldn’t live anywhere else.

The couple has a rescue whoodle – a wheaten terrier-poodle mix.

“We got him from Alberta Animal Services, and we have had him for about three years. He’s like our ‘fur kid.’ He keeps us active – we have to get out and get walking with him.”

What are some of your favourite things to do?

My wife and I love to spend time with our dog, we like to go for hikes with him, not in this weather lately.

I’m a terrible but passionate guitar player. I’ve been playing for about three years, I’m not very good at it, but that doesn’t stop me from trying. My wife and I dance as well, so those types of hobbies keep us busy. And volunteering with various organizations as well.

So you say you like to dance?

“We (Emily and I) have danced a little over 10 years now. She hounded me to dance for about 10 years. I always had reasons not to, and finally I ran out of reasons not to. I begrudgingly went to our first, second and third dance lesson and then I discovered I actually enjoyed it, it was fun. We have travelled North America competing in different events – mostly along the West Coast – lots in Vancouver and Denver.

Actually this is the first year, I haven’t been one of the professionals (dancer) for Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off, I have done it every year except this year I wasn’t able to participate.

We do many (dance) styles, but the one we do the most is West Coast swing, which is why we hit the coast a lot. It’s the state dance of California. It’s like a modernized-swing. It’s not what you think of when you think swing dancing. It’s done to a lot of top-40 music and Blues music.

What’s your favourite vacation spot?

The one (spot) we go to the most, because of its proximity, and, we love going to, is San Diego. It’s always about 22-23 C and gorgeous. If we don’t have the time to sit down and plan a big vacation, and we just want to get away, it’s usually San Diego. I would say that’s my favourite vacation spot.

Who would you like to see featured next? Let Mamta know at mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com