Five lambs, horse, cat and dog stolen from Sundre-area home

A horse, cat, dog and five lambs have been returned to their rightful owner after the animals were stolen from a Sundre home.

On July 15, a Sundre-area woman told local RCMP that someone had cut the chain on the gate to her rural property.

A woman had reportedly come onto the property, broke into the residence and several out buildings and stole a box of personal items.

While the property owner was assessing what was stolen, she learned that her dog, Siamese cat, horse and five lambs were also taken.

The property owner spoke with neighbours to see if they had seen anything suspicious on her property. It was reported that a woman driving a white truck was on the owner’s property a day before.

Neighbours had obtained the licence plate and photos of the truck and gave them to the property owner.

The property owner also attended the woman’s home and police said she immediately saw her animals.

Police attended the woman’s home and confirmed the animals belonged to the property owner and arrested a man and woman for possession of stolen property.

A 36-year-old Sundre woman and a 60-year-old Rocky Mountain House man face various charges including theft of cattle, mischief and possession of stolen property.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter