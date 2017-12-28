Five-part series: Crime Central Alberta

Starting on Tuesday, Jan.2, the Advocate will run Crime Central Alberta, our five-part series looking at the issue of crime in Red Deer and Central Alberta.

Tuesday:

Rising property crime rates in Central Alberta

Police making dent in downtown crime

Wednesday:

Should Red Deer have its own police force?

Crime analysts aid in police efforts

Thursday:

Victims tell their harrowing stories

Rural residents feel unsafe in their own homes

Friday:

Rural municipalities take funding matters in their own hands

Is Social Media helping or hindering police efforts?

Saturday:

Opioid users getting a grip on detox

First responders make changes to battle opioid crisis

