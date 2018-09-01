WATCH: Flash mob in Red Deer

The Country Pride Dance Club took part in an international flash mob dance Saturday at the Red Deer Farmers Market and Bower Ponds. Other dance clubs from around the world performed the same dance to the same song Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Central Albertans were just some of the dancers taking part in a flash mob around the world this weekend.

The Country Pride Dance Club performed at the Red Deer Farmers Market and Bower Ponds Saturday, which was the same day people in Rome, Paris and elsewhere danced the same steps to the same song.

This is the fifth year the international flash mob is being held; the Red Deer club has participated in four. More than 230 cities participated in last year’s event.

“It was crazy how many cities were involved and it just gets bigger every year,” said Rob Ironside, club president. “The first year we did it there was about 150 cities and … I don’t know how many there are this year, but I’d guess around 300. It’s pretty amazing.”

Choreography for the dance, which was created in Paris, was released in May.

“It’s kind of hard to get everyone together for the summer because some people have travel plans. But we’ve probably practised at least half-a-dozen times to learn the material,” said Ironside.

Ironside said a lot of work goes into getting communities around the world involved.

“The choreography takes a long time to plan,” he said. “They put it together, they post it on YouTube and they circulate it throughout different channels to dance communities. Then whoever wants to get involved can.”

Ironside said he was glad to perform the dance for people at Saturday’s Farmers Market in front of the Memorial Centre.

“It was fun and I think everyone who was down there watching enjoyed it, despite the rain and the wind,” he said.

The Country Pride Dance Club, which was established in 1991, looks to bring many forms of dance to the community, including swing, cha-cha, ballroom and line.

“The most important thing is we get people up off the couch and get them involved, whether it’s them coming out to our family dances or if they want to learn how to two step. We love being in the community dancing,” he said.

For more information on the club visit www.countrypridedanceclub.ca.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

