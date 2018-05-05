Flood waters expected to rise in parts of southern New Brunswick

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Parts of southern New Brunswick are already covered with water, but emergency officials are warning the worst could be yet to come.

Greg MacCallum, director of the province’s Emergency Measures Organization, has urged people in at-risk areas to evacuate their homes as water levels are expected to rise over the weekend.

The Saint John River hit 5.43 metres above sea level in Saint John on Friday, and EMO said it would likely exceed that on Monday when forecasts say it could reach 5.9 metres — 1.7 metres above flood stage.

By Friday afternoon, the entire ground floor of the Saint John Marina, about 5,000 square feet, was already covered in water.

The Canadian Red Cross says 309 households — or 747 people — have registered to say they have evacuated from their homes.

Meanwhile, Emergency Measures officials in Fredericton said Friday it appeared the flood waters on the Saint John River have crested, but warned they will remain high into next week.

