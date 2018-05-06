Emergency Measures Organization in New Brunswick issued warnings for people who have private well water supplies affected by flooding that they should not be used until they have been disinfected and tested. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Flood waters in New Brunswick raise concerns for health and safety

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Flood waters continue to rise in southern New Brunswick, and so do concerns for health and safety.

Kevin Clifford, the director of Emergency Management for Saint John, said water levels in the city were expected to peak around 5.9 metres today — or about 1.7 metres above flood stage.

He cautioned people about being in contact with the flood waters.

“Certainly people understand the water looks different. It looks brown and it’s certainly contaminated with a whole host of things,” he said.

The provincial Emergency Measures Organization issued warnings for people who have private well water supplies affected by flooding, saying they should not be used until they have been disinfected and tested.

“If you think that your well may be affected by chemicals such as furnace oil, gasoline or agricultural chemicals, you should not use water from the well for any purpose whatsoever – even if it has been boiled,” the warning reads.

In the town of Rothesay, officials cautioned residents that the sanitary and storm sewer systems are full because of the flooding.

“There is no capacity to receive more fluid so sewer backups are very likely if you use your plumbing (and maybe even if you don’t),” their statement reads.

“The Town sewer system works on gravity and flows to the lagoons for treatment. The lagoons have flooded and are overflowing into the river. As the water level rises, there is a potential for backup into the pipes. Your downstream neighbours will appreciate your restricted use until flood waters recede.”

Rising waters on Saturday cut off routes to the community of Chipman, and the four-lane Trans-Canada highway between Fredericton and Moncton remains closed due to flooding.

Emergency officials have repeatedly urged residents in flooded areas to evacuate their homes, but many are staying put — using sandbags and pumps to protect their properties.

Premier Brian Gallant filled sandbags in the community of Quispamsis Saturday, while Fisheries and Oceans Minister Dominic LeBlanc surveyed the flood zone by helicopter.

The New Brunswick MP later said the level of the water and the amount of damage was unprecedented.

The Coast Guard deployed boats and staff to help with evacuations and patrols.

About 360 households, consisting of roughly 850 people, have registered with the Red Cross, however, not all of them have evacuated.

The flooding is also affecting wildlife, with deer and moose seen on roadways and spotted grazing in residential areas.

Previous story
UPDATED: Motorcycle and truck collide east of Innisfail
Next story
Hundreds of thousands without power following disastrous wind storm

Just Posted

Hundreds of thousands without power following disastrous wind storm

Tens of thousands of people were still without power across Central Canada… Continue reading

Flood waters in New Brunswick raise concerns for health and safety

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Flood waters continue to rise in southern New… Continue reading

UPDATED: Motorcycle and truck collide east of Innisfail

Two die in collision

Albertans want province back on track: UCP leader

Jason Kenney speaks at the UCP Founding AGM at the Red Deer Sheraton Hotel Saturday

UCP convention attendees talk school choice, pipelines, social conservatism

Party holding its founding Annual General meeting in Red Deer this weekend

WATCH: Red Deerians rally behind Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

More than 100 Red Deerians made it clear they want the Kinder… Continue reading

McElhinney earns shutout as Canada routs South Korea 10-0 at hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark — Tyson Jost scored twice and Curtis McElhinney stopped 25… Continue reading

Canadian companies cash in on royal wedding with British-themed products

TORONTO — For years, Daniel Lewis has been crafting teas that draw… Continue reading

‘A warrior by heart:’ Indigenous people enlisted to monitor pipelines

CALGARY — Gerald Scott’s perspective has shifted since he spent 10 days… Continue reading

Kyle Connor leads the way as Jets beat Predators 6-2 to take 3-2 series lead

NASHVILLE — Kyle Connor made a move in the first period Saturday… Continue reading

Albert Pujols becomes 32nd player in 3,000-hit club

SEATTLE — Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols got his 3,000th hit,… Continue reading

Buehler, Dodgers’ bullpen combine to no-hit Padres in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico — The Dodgers have the most no-hitters in the majors… Continue reading

Beam me upstate? Shatner visits NY Star Trek set replica

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — It’s like William Shatner got stuck in a Star… Continue reading

Toronto makeup artist hopes his viral grad photo stokes talk about gender norms

TORONTO — High schooler Kevin Kodra hopes his glamorous viral graduation photo… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month