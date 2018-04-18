Flooded Alberta First Nation working on making roads passable

SIKSIKA — A First Nation east of Calgary is working on making roads passable as many rural areas of southern Alberta contend with overland flooding.

“Road conditions are showing signs of minor improvement and crews have now begun the task of repairing roadways that have suffered the worst damage,” the Siksika Nation said in a release Wednesday.

The Siksika Nation declared a week-long state of local emergency on Monday that could be extended if the flooding persists.

It has said more than half of the 560 kilometres of roads that criss-cross Canada’s second-largest reserve have been affected as large volumes of snow melt. Although some roads are under water, the main issues are mud and damage caused by vehicles.

Stewart Breaker, who is in charge of the emergency response, said roads are drying up thanks to warming temperatures. But he said he expects most of the snow to melt over the weekend and authorities are assessing the situation every day.

Keon Doore, who is in charge of public works for the Siksika Nation, says roads have been closed to school buses and vehicles over 2,500 kilograms to avoid further damage.

“It became a safety factor, particularly for the little kids,” Doore said in an update Wednesday. “A lot of these roads are still really rough for a bus to travel on, so little kids are bouncing around on the buses and there’s no seatbelts.”

He said graders and gravel trucks are working on smoothing out the main thoroughfares.

Anyone who drives on closed roads does so at their own risk, Doore added. A tow ban has been instituted, meaning no tow trucks will help anyone who gets stuck.

Chief Joseph Weasel Child said Tuesday that 30 of the First Nation’s 1,200 homes have been affected, meaning leaking basements and flooded septic fields. The Siksika Nation is home to around 7,600 people.

There are no mandatory evacuation orders in effect.

If people are forced to leave their homes, Breaker said the community’s sportsplex will be used as a reception centre. The centre is currently open for elders and members who need access to health care.

The Siksika Nation was hit hard by severe flooding in southern Alberta in 2013.

Previous story
Son of Stettler man accused of murder says his dad didn’t get the help he needed

Just Posted

Son of Stettler man accused of murder says his dad didn’t get the help he needed

The son of a man accused of killing a 71-year-old man in… Continue reading

Man in huge weapons bust gets prison

Nearly 30 firearms and stolen property seized in November 2017 police search

Municipalities fighting for share of bankrupt oilpatch assets

Lacombe and Clearwater Counties among 11 rural municipalities seeking secured creditor status

Carr downplays tanker traffic risk, says legislation not developed yet

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government hasn’t yet “landed” on its promised… Continue reading

Broncos hockey player Conner Lukan loved most animals, watched ‘The Bachelor’

SLAVE LAKE, Alta. — He tore around on quads, roughhoused with his… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s newest public art unveiled

Red Deer’s latest “ghost” sculpture is a love letter to the game… Continue reading

Rielly helping to lead Leafs pushback against Bruins ahead of crucial Game 4

TORONTO — Morgan Rielly would head back to Vancouver early in his… Continue reading

Police confirm fleeing suspect shot dead by RCMP was Calgary woman’s killer

CALGARY — Police have confirmed that a fleeing suspect who was shot… Continue reading

Red Deerians celebrate 100 years of CNIB

Central Albertans celebrated a century of change for blind and partially sighted… Continue reading

33 abused Chihuahuas found in Maryland SUV

When the animal control investigator first got the call, he didn’t believe… Continue reading

Red Deer man who helped recover more than 400 stolen vehicles suffers heart attack

GoFundMe page has been launched to support him and his family

Melting Arctic sea ice may be behind endless winter: scientists

Scientists are suspecting that not enough winter in the Arctic has led… Continue reading

Canada’s oldest blood donor says busy mind, vitamins helped her give back

VANCOUVER — Beatrice Janyk credits vitamins, 12 hours of sleep a day,… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert aims to bring in 30 NHL players, alumni for event

Organizers behind a Saskatoon tribute concert to honour the Humboldt Broncos say… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month