Flu can be fatal for healthy kids and young adults, though rare: experts

TORONTO — When most people think about deaths from influenza, elderly patients with underlying health conditions are likely the first to come to mind. But the complications of flu can also be fatal on rare occasions in children and young adults, even those who are otherwise healthy.

The U.S. has recorded 30 pediatric deaths from influenza so far this season, including a 10-year-old Connecticut boy who developed pneumonia and sepsis days after coming down with the flu. Nico Mallozzi, described by his mother in news reports as being healthy and as strong “as an ox,” died in hospital Jan. 14.

A couple of weeks earlier, 21-year-old aspiring personal trainer Kyler Baughman of Pennsylvania died from septic shock after contracting the flu. The highly fit young man had not been vaccinated and initially ignored his symptoms, his parents reported.

In Canada, there had been fewer than five flu-related pediatric deaths as of Jan. 13, the latest week for which seasonal statistics are available. But 303 children under age 17 had been hospitalized for influenza, with 48 kids so sick they had to be admitted to the ICU, the Public Health Agency of Canada reported on its FluWatch website.

“It’s tragic whenever there is a death due to influenza in a child,” said Dr. Danuta Skowronski, an influenza expert at the BC Centre for Disease Control. “No question about it, it’s heart-breaking.

“Fortunately it is a rare event,” she said from Vancouver. ”But that doesn’t mean that deaths due to influenza in otherwise healthy people — including children — don’t happen. They do. They’re just rare.”

There are a number of complications that can arise from infection with one of the influenza viruses circulating this season, with A/H3N2 and B/Yamagata being the dominant strains.

Pneumonia is among the most common, with either the influenza virus itself or a secondary bacterial infection taking up residence in the lungs, said Dr. Allison McGeer, director of infection control at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto.

In some cases, that lung infection can make its way into the bloodstream, causing what’s known as sepsis. That infection of the blood can lead to septic shock, in which the body’s organs shut down, causing death.

Flu can also severely exacerbate such chronic underlying medical conditions as asthma and cystic fibrosis in both children and adults, as well as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure in older adults.

Infectious diseases specialists say children and adults with pre-existing health conditions who develop flu symptoms — including high fever, chills, body aches, extreme tiredness, cough and sore throat — should seek immediate medical care so they can be treated with an antiviral medication to reduce the risk of complications.

“We have a tendency to think that because influenza is so common and because almost all of the time you get it, you feel miserable for a few days and then you get better,” said McGeer.

“That’s our view of influenza and we don’t recognize that there are a small number of catastrophically serious cases in children and young, otherwise healthy adults.”

Still, both McGeer and Skowronski stress it’s important not to overstate the risk of death in children and youth.

“Most otherwise healthy individuals are going to fully recover from influenza with no intervention,” Skowronski said.

“We don’t want to set off alarm bells. We need to put this into context.”

For instance, a study that looked at pediatric flu deaths in the U.S. from 2004 to 2012 found 794 children under 18 died of influenza-related complications over the eight-year period, of which 453 (57 per cent) had underlying health conditions. Of the 341 children without high-risk conditions, 189 were aged five to 17.

Based on those findings, Skowronski calculated the risk of pediatric deaths from flu at about one in every two million children.

Yet at an individual level, some of these deaths may have been preventable with a simple shot in the arm, doctors suggest.

“The really hard part about influenza is that because it’s so common, we don’t take it seriously,” said McGeer, adding that children and adults should get vaccinated against the flu — and that’s especially critical for those with chronic medical conditions who are vulnerable to complications from the seasonal infection.

And while doctors concede that the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing cases of influenza isn’t ideal, it still can help reduce the severity of symptoms in those who contract the infection despite getting a shot.

One of the great ironies, said McGeer, is that it’s easier to persuade people to get vaccinated against meningitis, a serious but very rare infection of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord, than it is against influenza.

“Young, healthy adults are actually more likely to die from influenza than from meningitis,” she said. “But it’s really hard to persuade them of that, because that’s not how we see the disease.

And that’s … a great pity. Because if more people got vaccinated, people like me would not see as many people dying in our ICUs.”

Previous story
Toys R Us, hobbled by competition, will shutter 180 stores
Next story
Bell Canada alert prompts RCMP, privacy watchdog to investigate data breach

Just Posted

Blackfalds firefighter battling cancer

A volunteer firefighter in Blackfalds for 15 years, Dave Sutherland now battling… Continue reading

Militants attack Afghan offices of children’s NGO, killing 3

KABUL — Militants stormed the offices of Save the Children in eastern… Continue reading

Toys R Us, hobbled by competition, will shutter 180 stores

NEW YORK — Toys R Us, squeezed by Amazon.com and huge chains… Continue reading

Bell Canada alert prompts RCMP, privacy watchdog to investigate data breach

TORONTO — The RCMP has launched an investigation into a data breach… Continue reading

Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals will spell out their long-term plan to… Continue reading

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month