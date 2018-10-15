UPDATED: Flu immunization now available in Red Deer

Amber Whitford, of Red Deer, comforted her one-year-old son Matthew McKenzie while he received his influenza immunization vaccination at the Harvest Centre on Monday. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Some Central Albertans were quick to prepare for the upcoming flu season by getting immunized at Westerner Park on Monday morning.

The first Alberta Health Services (AHS) public influenza immunization clinic of the season was held at Harvest Centre, at 4847A 19th St., from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Tuesday and Wednesday it will run from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. People can drop in or make an appointment.

The vaccine is available free of charge to all Albertans six months of age and older at AHS clinics, as well as at many pharmacists and physician offices around the province that can provide immunization to Albertans five years of age and older.

Amber Whitford, of Red Deer, said she brings a lot of treats and toys to the immunization clinic to cheer up her children.

“We bring everything we can to make it a positive experience. I tell my daughter that it’s okay to be afraid and it’s okay to be sad, but it’s something we have to be brave and do,” Whitford said.

It didn’t stop her kids from crying, but the tears were short-lived.

“This time he didn’t run out the door so we’re good. Last year he crawled out the door,” said Whitford while giving her one-year-old son Matthew a hug.

Whitford said she gets immunized along with her kids to show them it’s important for the entire family.

“My husband and I are both physicians at Red Deer hospital so we come into contact with lots of sick people so to keep my patients safe, and to keep us from bringing things home to these guys, we get all of our family done.”

She said immunization helps to prevent the flu and reduce the severity if sickness strikes.

Influenza is an infection of the nose, throat, and lungs caused by a virus that is spread through the air. It is also spread by touching objects that have been coughed or sneezed on by someone with the flu.

Last year 21 of Alberta’s 92 flu-related deaths were in Central Alberta.

Dr. Digby Horne, medical officer of health for AHS Central Zone, said the Southern Hemisphere didn’t have a severe season so that may mean it won’t be a severe season here, but it’s hard to predict.

“The influenza season typically starts October, November, December. The last few years we seemed to have peaked at about Christmas time, New Years. It’s best to get immunized now before the strains are circulating,” Horne said.

He said after immunization it takes a couple of weeks to get full protection.

Alberta Health Services says immunization is the most effective means of protecting against the strains of influenza virus circulating each season. Because influenza strains change season to season, Albertans cannot rely on having been immunized in years past. Last season immunization cut the risk of the flu by about 40 per cent.

For clinic information or to make an appointment visit www.albertahealthservices.ca.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter