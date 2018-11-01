Matt Gould’s Exemplars of the Feminine exhibit is on at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery, with a First Friday opening from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Food art auction for food bank is part of Nov. 2 First Friday offerings

Check out a diversity of art around Red Deer

An auction of food art for the food bank is part of the First Friday gallery openings Nov. 2 in Red Deer.

Viewpoint Gallery, Cultural Services Centre, 3827-39th St., will display artworks on the subject of food by a variety of local artists in ceramics, photography, paintings, sculpture and blown glass.

The works by Erin Boake, Robin Lambert, Alysse Bowd, Darren Petersen, Dawn Candy, Arto Djerdjerian, Andrew Glazebrook, Dawn Detarando and Brian McArthur, and Susan Woolgar are inspired by one of our most essential needs.

The artists donated several small, food-themed artworks that will be sold by silent auction. All sales from the auction pieces will be donated to the Red Deer Food Bank Society. Donated pieces can be viewed from 7 to 9 p.m. and bidding will be open until 9 p.m.

The artists ask visitors to the gallery to consider bringing a non-perishable food items or their own cash donations for the food bank.

Other First Friday gallery openings are at:

– Marjorie Wood Gallery in the Kerry Wood Nature Centre is exhibiting Ornithurae – Dinosaurs in your Backyard, prints by Jeff Powers. The First Friday reception is from 4 to 6 p.m.

– Passages, acrylic paintings by Lana Michelin, are at the Kiwanis Gallery, downstairs at the public library. The opening of the show presented by the Red Deer Arts Council is from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

– The A + Art Gallery & Unique Collections, Unit 203, 4919 49th St., is showing In the Moment, photography by Jennifer Janssen, with a First Friday opening from 4 to 6 pm.

– Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery is showing Matt Gould’s abstract portraits Exemplars of the Feminine, with a 6 to 8 p.m. opening, and also House Inspiring Peace, by Amy Loewan.

– The Hub on Ross Arts Gallery, 4936 Ross St., is displaying A Ton of Random Artist, mixed-media works by Emily Thomson. The opening reception is Friday from 1 to 3 p.m.

