Normandeau School principal Hans Huizing kept his WeScare Hunger campaign promise and got a shave on Wednesday with the help of Grade 2 student Brooklyn Ingram and others. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Food bank counting on Christmas donations

Normandeau School students surpass goal

Normandeau School students crushed their goal to collect food for those in need by almost 600 per cent during their recent WeScare Hunger campaign.

Teacher Monique Stennes-Koot said some families with children attending the school are financially challenged, so the goal was to collect 100 pieces of food for Red Deer Food Bank.

As an extra incentive, principal Hans Huizing promised to shave his beard if they met or exceeded their target.

“In the end, we ended up collecting 689 pieces of food, so today, he loses the beard,” Stennes-Koot said on Wednesday before four students helped Huizing shave his beard in front of Normandeau’s 453 pre-kindergarten to Grade 8 students.

“We feel like we were much more successful than we ever anticipated we would be. Everybody participated and the enthusiasm was amazing,” Stennes-Koot said.

Fred Scaife, the Red Deer Food Bank’s executive director, said the pace of donations is picking up, thanks to Normandeau School and other classrooms.

“Food donations have been a little bit off this year. We’ve been running behind most of the year. We’ve never run out of food, but the stock level has, and continues, to concern me just a bit. But I have faith in this community,” Scaife said.

He is not concerned about having enough food to feed people right now. But Christmas is the time of year when the food bank collects the most food, and the supply needs to last a long time.

“What concerns me is what are we going to be able to feed them in May. Come the new year, donations drop right off.”

The good news is demand has tempered, he said.

“We’re still seeing thousands of people come in. But we’re not seeing those increases we’ve seen the last four years.”

In October, the food bank gave out 775 hampers, compared to 807 in October 2017.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

Just Posted

Man charged in fatal hit and run in North Red Deer

‘The victim had been standing by a parked vehicle, not in the traffic lane, when he was hit’

Disappointment in Red Deer over Calgary’s plebiscite results

56 per cent of voters reject Olympic bid

Food bank counting on Christmas donations

Normandeau School students surpass goal

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Red Deer council sets police review goals

Review will look at alternatives to RCMP-led police force and their effectiveness

Updated: Red Deer RCMP introduce downtown policing unit

A four-member downtown Red Deer RCMP unit hit the beat on Thursday… Continue reading

A No-Go: Athletes and officials weigh in after Calgary votes ‘no’ to 2026 bid

TORONTO — Rotating Olympic hosts? A single go-to destination every four years?… Continue reading

Predators may have NHL’s best goalie combo on, off ice

NASHVILLE — Pekka Rinne is off to an even better start than… Continue reading

Canadian Premier League buys Ontario’s League 1, looks to develop talent there

TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League has bought Ontario’s League 1 and… Continue reading

2015 ‘Bachelor’ star pleads guilty to reduced charge

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — A farmer who appeared on ABC’s “The Bachelor” pleaded… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones’ returning in April 2019 for final season

LOS ANGELES — The eighth and last season of “Game of Thrones”… Continue reading

Big question for Amazon’s 2 chosen cities: Will it pay off?

WASHINGTON — The awarding of Amazon’s second headquarters to two affluent localities… Continue reading

Calgarians vote ‘no’ on 2026 Olympic bid in non-binding plebiscite

CALGARY — The results are in, and a majority of Calgarians are… Continue reading

Leon Draisaitl scores and adds two assists to power Oilers past Canadiens 6-2

EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Connor… Continue reading

Most Read