Food Truck Fridays returns to Red Deer at new location

Weekly summer event sets up shop in the Carnival Cinemas parking lot

A new location for Food Truck Fridays means more (and free) parking space, easy access for people from outside of downtown Red Deer and indoor plumbing.

After years of being hosted downtown by Cool Beans Coffee, on Ross Street, the summer event has moved to the Carnival Cinemas parking lot, 5402 47th St.

Jonathan Strome, food truck committee member and co-owner of Chedda Heads, said the “basically brand new” parking lot will have plenty of space for people to park.

“It’s still close enough that the majority of the downtown can get to it, we didn’t move it out of the downtown area,” said Strome, adding the access to Taylor Drive makes it easier for people outside of downtown to access Food Truck Fridays.

“It might be a new location, but it’s going to continue to be great food, lots of people and now, better access for people who couldn’t enjoy it, get to.”

The cinema will keep its building open for access to the bathrooms.

“No more port-a-potties, which is fantastic,” said Strome.

The first Food Truck Friday of the year is scheduled for May 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s lineup includes Chedda Heads, The Stache, Berries ‘n Bowls, Simple Spice, Queens Bees Food Truck and Jr. Beans Coffee Company, who will be at the newly located event in their Volkswagen mini-bus. Cool Beans previously hosted the event.

“At this point we don’t have plans for way more, just because we have to feel (the new location) out,” said Strome. “Berries ‘n Bowls were new last year and they’re fantastic. They’re a nice, new flavour there, they’re one of my favourites.”

No live entertainment has been booked yet as Strome said the transition to the new location has been a lot of work and they don’t quite know what to expect yet. But he didn’t rule out live entertainment in the future.

“It’s a place where people can come, eat great food, support local food trucks and just come and spend time,” said Strome. “You can come, eat outside, spend time with people and have great food.”


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Calls to Lacombe police way up in 2017
Next story
Red Deer’s G.H. Dawe Community Centre closed Wednesday

Just Posted

Food Truck Fridays returns to Red Deer at new location

Weekly summer event sets up shop in the Carnival Cinemas parking lot

Learning to be a good tenant could help Red Deer’s homeless land accommodations

Free RentSmart program offered by CMHA

Wildlife hospital seeks province’s help

Medicine River Wildlife Centre seeks cash donations

Calls to Lacombe police way up in 2017

Despite increased workload, officers made a big dent in property and person crimes

Parking illegally in Red Deer will cost more after July 1st

Only parking on street during snow plowing will cost less

WATCH: 2019 Canada Winter Games torch revealed

Red Deerians got their first look at the torch that will make… Continue reading

April home sales drop to 7-year monthly low as mortgage rules continue to drag

TORONTO — April home sales dropped to a seven-year low for the… Continue reading

New Alberta parks create world’s largest boreal forest preserve: government

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it is creating the world’s largest… Continue reading

Baby bibs, blankets contain toxins Canada banned in other products: report

Chemicals, known as PFAS, are used in non-stick surfaces and water-resistant fabrics

ABC says ‘Roseanne’ will concentrate on family, not politics

NEW YORK — Expect “Roseanne” to cool it on politics and concentrate… Continue reading

Comedian Howie Mandel says he helped boost Meghan Markle’s public profile

MONTREAL — Comedian Howie Mandel wants to take some of the credit… Continue reading

Facebook: We’re better at policing nudity than hate speech

SAN FRANCISCO — Getting rid of racist, sexist and other hateful remarks… Continue reading

7 governors sign letter backing Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and a group of… Continue reading

Prosecutor wants jail time for two men in British Columbia polygamy case

CRANBROOK, B.C. — A special prosecutor is recommending two men who were… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month