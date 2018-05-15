Food Truck Fridays returns to Red Deer at new location

A new location for Food Truck Fridays means more (and free) parking space, easy access for people from outside of downtown Red Deer and indoor plumbing.

After years of being hosted downtown by Cool Beans Coffee, on Ross Street, the summer event has moved to the Carnival Cinemas parking lot, 5402 47th St.

Jonathan Strome, food truck committee member and co-owner of Chedda Heads, said the “basically brand new” parking lot will have plenty of space for people to park.

“It’s still close enough that the majority of the downtown can get to it, we didn’t move it out of the downtown area,” said Strome, adding the access to Taylor Drive makes it easier for people outside of downtown to access Food Truck Fridays.

“It might be a new location, but it’s going to continue to be great food, lots of people and now, better access for people who couldn’t enjoy it, get to.”

The cinema will keep its building open for access to the bathrooms.

“No more port-a-potties, which is fantastic,” said Strome.

The first Food Truck Friday of the year is scheduled for May 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s lineup includes Chedda Heads, The Stache, Berries ‘n Bowls, Simple Spice, Queens Bees Food Truck and Jr. Beans Coffee Company, who will be at the newly located event in their Volkswagen mini-bus. Cool Beans previously hosted the event.

“At this point we don’t have plans for way more, just because we have to feel (the new location) out,” said Strome. “Berries ‘n Bowls were new last year and they’re fantastic. They’re a nice, new flavour there, they’re one of my favourites.”

No live entertainment has been booked yet as Strome said the transition to the new location has been a lot of work and they don’t quite know what to expect yet. But he didn’t rule out live entertainment in the future.

“It’s a place where people can come, eat great food, support local food trucks and just come and spend time,” said Strome. “You can come, eat outside, spend time with people and have great food.”



