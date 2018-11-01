Foodgrains Project is off the field near Clive

Nine combines took to a field near Lacombe to harvest 160 acres of canola for the Central Alberta Foodgrains project in 2017. (Photo contributed)

More than 7,550 bushels of wheat have been harvested off 100 acres to raise $48,383 to help feed hungry people in the developing world.

That money is matched four to one by the Canadian government, so ultimately, $240,000 will go toward food and food security assistance projects.

The proceeds go to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, a partnership of 15 Canadian churches and church-based organizations working to end hunger in about 40 countries around the world.

Foodgrains committee member Doug Maas said wheat was harvested from a field northwest of Clive on Oct. 22 after snow delayed the first attempt in September.

“Because we rely on volunteer farmers, we had to wait until they had their crops done before we can ask them to move over to our field and help us,” said Maas.

The wheat was graded No. 2, which was good considering the difficult growing conditions this year.

Maas said the public lunch at the field prior to harvesting was cancelled again this year due to the rush to get the crop off. Normally, the event attracts about 150 people and brings in donations.

“People like to come out and see combines roll through the fields.”

Eight farmers brought combines, two farmers had grain trucks and Vision Truck Lines donated two trucks and two drivers. The wheat was hauled to Richardson Pioneer Elevator, just east of Lacombe.

Maas said it was difficult to find donated land in the spring. The project is already looking for land for next year.

“We’ve been successful for 23 years. Next year, we go into our 24th year, but each year, it just seems to get a little more difficult to secure land.”

The public is invited to Central Alberta Foodgrains Project’s annual fall information event on Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at Living Stones Church in Red Deer. Jim Cornelius, executive director of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, is the guest speaker.

A free meal is provided, with a good-will offering accepted. Anyone wanting to attend is asked to call Maas at 403-782-1860 to determine how much food will be needed.

Central Alberta Foodgrains Project will have a booth at Agri-Trade, which runs Nov. 7 and 8 at Westerner Park.



