Ford’s constitutional override to slash city council is ‘disappointing’: LeBlanc

OTTAWA — The federal intergovernmental affairs minister says it is disappointing the Ontario government has resorted to the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause to forge ahead with plans to cut the size of Toronto city council.

Dominic LeBlanc warns that Ontarians will ultimately judge the provincial government’s actions.

The notwithstanding clause gives provincial legislatures or Parliament the ability to usher in legislation that effectively overrides provisions of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms for a five-year period.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford took the rarely used step Monday after a court said it was unconstitutional to slash the number of city council seats in the middle of a municipal election without consultation.

In a statement, LeBlanc says the notwithstanding clause is an extraordinary part of the Constitution that should be used only in the most exceptional of cases, after serious and sober consideration.

Toronto Mayor John Tory called the move a “gross overreach” of the province’s powers and said in a tweet Monday night he had met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in Toronto for a women’s summit, to discuss his concerns.

Previous story
Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills 32 in Nangarhar
Next story
What is the notwithstanding clause? An explainer on the rarely used provision

Just Posted

Not a great year for farmers in Central Alberta

Hay crops were terrible and many others were below average because of lack of rain

Blackfalds RCMP remind drivers to obey school buses

Be careful in school zones

Red Deer Chamber of Commerce needs to hire a new CEO

Annual general meeting set for Oct. 25

Trial set for John Savage for 2016 aggravated assault charges

Savage also facing second-degree murder charges from 2018

Ponoka Day in the Park is moving indoors

Activities on Thursday and Friday

Red Deer and area firefighters’ commitment honoured

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day recognized

Vatican official: Sex abuse scandal is church’s ‘own 9-11’

ROME — A top Vatican official said Tuesday the clerical sex abuse… Continue reading

Immigration fuelling French-immersion demand as provinces vie for teachers

VANCOUVER — Back-to-school buzz only led to worry for a Vancouver father… Continue reading

‘Famous Fingers’ campaign prods men to get tested for prostate cancer

TORONTO — Prostate Cancer Canada is encouraging men to get tested for… Continue reading

Ford’s constitutional override to slash city council is ‘disappointing’: LeBlanc

OTTAWA — The federal intergovernmental affairs minister says it is disappointing the… Continue reading

Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills 32 in Nangarhar

KABUL — A suicide bomber detonated his explosives-filled vest among a group… Continue reading

US marks 9-11 with sombre tributes, new monument to victims

NEW YORK — Americans were commemorating 9-11 with sombre tributes, volunteer projects… Continue reading

Bernier’s new party draws first public backers from leadership supporters

OTTAWA — A dragon, a marijuana activist and a former Tory MP… Continue reading

Last man to emerge from mine disaster in Springhill, N.S., dies at 95

SPRINGHILL, N.S. — The last man to emerge from a shattered Nova… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month