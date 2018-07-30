Forest fire in northeastern Ontario threatens stretch of Trans-Canada Highway

PARRY SOUND, Ont. — Crews battling massive fires in northwestern Ontario have been diverted to the heart of the province’s cottage country, where a smaller blaze that started more than a week ago is inching closer to a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway, provincial officials said Monday.

The fire, known as Parry Sound 33, was just six kilometres away from a portion of Highway 69 on Monday — a kilometre closer than it was a day before, a spokesman for the Ministry of Natural Resources said.

Officials have said it was started on July 18 and the cause is under investigation.

The 89-square-kilometre wildfire in northeastern Ontario has drawn crews away from a blaze three times its size along the province’s northwest border, more than a thousand kilometres away, said spokesman Chris Marchand.

“In the northeast, those fires are happening right in the middle of cottage country,” said Chris Marchand. “There are a lot of values, a lot of lives right in the midst of a force of nature … as opposed to up here (in northwestern Ontario), where a good 50 to 70 per cent of the fires we see, we can just allow them to burn freely on the landscape.”

As it crept closer to the Trans-Canada Highway on Sunday, spokesman Shayne McCool said the flames of Parry Sound 33 also crossed a stretch of CN Rail tracks.

“That section of the fire is a top priority,” he said, though he noted that the blaze’s location near the Georgian Bay means it’s bolstered by lake effect winds that make it harder to fight.

Crews from the United States and Mexico have joined firefighters from throughout Ontario and the rest of Canada to tackle the flames. McCool said this has been a landmark year for forest fires in Ontario, mostly due to lots of lightning and precious little rain.

“When that occurs and forest fields are as dry as they are, when lightning strikes it ignites a lot easier than maybe it would when fields are more wet or damp,” he said.

Officials said nine new fires were confirmed in the northwest region by mid-afternoon Monday.

One was burning four kilometres northwest of the community of North Spirit Lake, while another was located approximately nine kilometres south of Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation.

There have been 888 wildfires this year so far, compared to an annual average of 517 over the past 10 years.

The ministry said there were 39 active fires in northeastern Ontario on Monday afternoon and more than 100 in the northwest region. Of those, 44 fires were still raging out of control.

A firefighter from Alberta died on Thursday while fighting a fire near the town of Red Lake, Ont., about 100 kilometres east of the Manitoba boundary. He was identified as Jerry Gadwa, a resident of Kehewin Cree Nation.

 

Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Ontario FireRangers are shown in an area near the fire known as ‘Parry Sound 33,’ Sunday. Provincial officials say a wildfire in northeastern Ontario that started more than a week ago has now crossed a set of railway tracks and is inching closer to a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Previous story
Gardeners beware: A red pest is preying on Red Deer-area lilies

Just Posted

Gardeners beware: A red pest is preying on Red Deer-area lilies

Lily beetles are chowing down in Central Alberta gardens

Central Alberta under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada warns thunderstorm could bring damaging hail and high winds

Walk or Run to Quit program offered in Red Deer

National smoking cessation program returns

Pride rainbow crosswalks to be painted in downtown Red Deer next week

They are a prelude to Pride Week, Aug. 12-18

One dead, one injured in Black Diamond plane crash

Plane went down in a field near Black Diamond about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Toronto debating whether to sue province over decision to shrink city council

TORONTO — Debate raged at Toronto City Hall on Monday as local… Continue reading

Feds won’t decriminalize any drugs besides cannabis, despite calls from cities

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will not consider decriminalizing drugs… Continue reading

Alberta threatens to end construction contract for Grande Prairie hospital

EDMONTON — The Alberta government is threatening to cancel the contract of… Continue reading

Lacombe County man gets six-month house arrest for evading police

Defence argues he needs to be able to still provide for children at home.

Lost Neil Young and Joni Mitchell concert recordings uncovered by archivists

Live concert recordings of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell considered lost for… Continue reading

Quebec police investigating after Premier Philippe Couillard’s boat sinks

SAINT-PRIME, Que. — Authorities are investigating after a fishing boat belonging to… Continue reading

New Brunswick Speaker apologizes for comments deemed as harassment

FREDERICTON — The Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature has issued a… Continue reading

Funerals held today for two people killed in Toronto’s Danforth shooting

TORONTO — Mourners converged on two private funeral services on Monday to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month