Forest fire in northeastern Ontario threatens Trans-Canada Highway

PARRY SOUND, Ont. — Provincial officials say a wildfire in northeastern Ontario that started more than a week ago has now crossed a set of railway tracks and is inching closer to a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Natural Resources says the fire, known as Parry Sound 33, is just six kilometres away from a portion of Highway 69.

Shayne McCool says the fire, which has now grown to more than 82 square kilometres, crossed a stretch of CN Rail tracks on Sunday and firefighters are working at beating it back.

It’s been a landmark year for forest fires in Ontario, which McCool says has been egged on by a lack of rain and lots of lightning.

There have been 831 wildfires this year so far, compared to an annual average of 511 over the past 10 years.

The ministry says there are currently 39 active fires in northeastern Ontario and 94 in the northwest region.

Of those, 41 fires are still out of control.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Bike and two watches stolen in Blackfalds break-in
Next story
Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million

Just Posted

Forest fire in northeastern Ontario threatens Trans-Canada Highway

PARRY SOUND, Ont. — Provincial officials say a wildfire in northeastern Ontario… Continue reading

Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has… Continue reading

Trudeau expected at funeral today for victim of Toronto’s Danforth shooting

TORONTO — Mourners will gather in east Toronto this morning for the… Continue reading

B.C. firefighters repeatedly impeded by recreational boaters on Okanagan Lake

KELOWNA, B.C. — Though nearby wildfires are still wreaking havoc on the… Continue reading

Bike and two watches stolen in Blackfalds break-in

Blackfalds RCMP are asking the public to keep their eyes open for… Continue reading

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Entire police force suspended after N Carolina chief charged

SOUTHPORT, N.C. — All police operations have been suspended in a North… Continue reading

Brazilian celebrities hold ‘Free Lula’ concert in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO — Some of Brazil’s most popular musicians called for… Continue reading

Emma Stone, Jonah Hill star in new ‘fever dream’ comedy

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Jonah Hill and Emma Stone are starring in… Continue reading

Senate looms as big test for changes to US fishing laws

PORTLAND, Maine — Fishermen and environmentalists are at odds over a suite… Continue reading

Residents fighting to save New Brunswick’s beloved “kissing bridges”

RIVERVIEW, N.B. — Raymond Boucher says if you haven’t shared a kiss… Continue reading

‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ shoots to No. 1

LOS ANGELES — Audiences turned out this weekend to see Tom Cruise… Continue reading

Small wineries trying to cope with bachelorette party bonanza

TORONTO — Twenty years ago, St. Hubertus and Oak Bay Estate Winery… Continue reading

No friend zone for Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney in TV show

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney are back together… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month