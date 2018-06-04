Former Central Alberta MLA charged with sexual offences expected to resolve charges

Former Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don MacIntyre’s case returns to court on Jan. 11, 2019

A lawyer for former Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don MacIntyre, who has been charged with sex-related crimes, said a resolution is in the works.

Calgary lawyer Heather Ferg, from the office of MacIntyre’s lawyer Ian McKay, requested half a court day to address MacIntyre’s charges in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday.

Ferg asked for fall dates but the earliest dates available were in early 2019. The case returns to court on Jan. 11, 2019.

MacIntyre had previously waived his right to a preliminary inquiry on charges of sexual assault and sexual interference laid by RCMP earlier this year.

MacIntyre, a Sylvan Lake resident and first-term MLA, resigned from the United Conservative Party (UCP) caucus on Feb. 2 after the RCMP laid the charges.

Sexual interference is defined in the Criminal Code as a charge related to a person who, for a sexual purpose, touches, directly or indirectly, with a part of the body or with an object, any part of the body of a person under the age of 16.

MacIntyre is not in custody and was not in court on Monday. He was previously released on a number of conditions, including that he have no contact with anyone under 16 without a guardian present. He must also stay at least 100 metres away from a playground, public swimming pool, daycare or school yard.

