File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Edmonton city councilor Ron Hayter during his induction into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Mary’s, Ont. Family members say Hayter, who was 81, contracted pneumonia recently and died in his sleep Saturday at a seniors home in the nearby community of St. Albert.

Former Edmonton city councillor who rubbed shoulders with Castro dead at 81

EDMONTON — A man believed to be the longest-serving city councillor in Edmonton’s history has died.

Family members say Ron Hayter, who was 81, contracted pneumonia recently and died in his sleep on Saturday at a seniors home in the nearby community of St. Albert.

Hayter was born in Saskatchewan and came to Alberta at the age of 22 for a job at the Edmonton Journal newspaper.

He was first elected to council in 1971 but stepped down in 1995 to join the National Parole Board.

He was elected to office again six years later.

Hayter served under eight different mayors during his 33 years on council before retiring in 2010.

“You can’t really go anywhere in Edmonton and not be somewhere where he didn’t have some kind of an influence,” his daughter, Sparkle, told CTV News. “He loved Edmonton with all his heart.”

Former mayor Stephen Mandel says everything Hayter worked on was a success. Mandel especially credits the late councillor for leading the way in helping reconcile with First Nations communities.

“He had a great relationship with the community,” said Mandel. “When he was on council, he was the leader on our First Nations and Indigenous Peoples strategies, and we developed all kinds of new relationships with Indigenous people.”

Hayter was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006 and was also part of the World Boxing Association. He travelled the world and met many luminaries, including former heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali and Cuban president Fidel Castro.

“Fidel would call the house sometimes on baseball business until all of those players defected and then that was the last time Fidel called, and it was an abusive phone call,” Sparkle Hayter said. “That was the end of their baseball friendship.”

She also recounted the time when her father made royalty laugh. It occurred when Prince Charles and his wife, Diana, were in Edmonton in 1983. Hayter and his wife sat at a table with the royal couple during one particular event.

“Dad did a dance on the stage with Klondike Kate and got Princess Diana laughing. I always loved that dad was able to make her laugh.”

Funeral details are pending.

Previous story
WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves
Next story
Ten dead, 15 injured in van incident authorities call an horrific attack

Just Posted

Red Deer massage therapist not guilty of sexual assault

Judge said he had reasonable doubt and must acquit

Ten dead, 15 injured in van incident authorities call an horrific attack

TORONTO — The death toll rose to at least 10 late Monday… Continue reading

Watch: Flood watch remains for Waskasoo Creek

Red Deer crews monitoring creek

Warm temperatures this week for Red Deer

23 C forecast for Saturday

Feds to post deficits $8B bigger than expected over next two years: PBO report

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is on track to run deficits nearly… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves

Danceworks Central Alberta Dance Festival is now in its 38th year

Ten dead, 15 injured in van incident authorities call an horrific attack

TORONTO — The death toll rose to at least 10 late Monday… Continue reading

Andersen leads Maple Leafs in win over Bruins to force Game 7

Maple Leafs 3 Bruins 1 (Best of seven game series tied at… Continue reading

As Osoyoos Indian Band flourishes, so too does Okanagan’s wine tourism

Indigenous practices have driven growth of South Okanagan’s wine history and agricultural influence

Anti-straw movement should consider people with disabilities, advocates say

TORONTO — Some Canadians who rely on plastic straws are calling on… Continue reading

City wants to hear from Red Deerians at budget open house

Talk to city staffers and council

Doctors must get better at diagnosing patients with darker skin: Dermatologists

TORONTO — About a month ago, a frustrated Emma Schmidt turned to… Continue reading

Loblaw Companies tax court trial over Barbadian banking subsidiary starts

TORONTO — A tax court trial involving Loblaw Companies Ltd. and allegations… Continue reading

As trial winds down, DA downplays Cosby travel records

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Prosecutors highlighted gaps in Bill Cosby’s travel records on… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month