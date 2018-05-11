Former MLA facing sex charges waives right to preliminary inquiry

Former Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don MacIntyre has waived his right to a preliminary inquiry on sex-related charges.

Alberta Justice said on Friday that a preliminary inquiry had been waived but the next court date had not yet been set. A preliminary inquiry is used to determine if there is enough evidence to go to trial in a higher court.

MacIntyre, a Sylvan Lake resident and first-term MLA, resigned from the United Conservative Party (UCP) caucus Feb. 2 after the RCMP laid sexual assault and sexual interference charges.

Sexual interference is defined in the Criminal Code as a charge related to a person who, for a sexual purpose, touches, directly or indirectly, with a part of the body or with an object, any part of the body of a person under the age of 16.

MacIntyre is not in custody. He was previously released on a number of conditions, including that he have no contact with anyone under 16 without a guardian present. He must also stay at least 100 metres away from a playground, public swimming pool, daycare or school yard.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter