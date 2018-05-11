Former MLA facing sex charges waives right to preliminary inquiry

Don MacIntyre resigned as Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA after being charged with sex crimes

Former Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don MacIntyre has waived his right to a preliminary inquiry on sex-related charges.

Alberta Justice said on Friday that a preliminary inquiry had been waived but the next court date had not yet been set. A preliminary inquiry is used to determine if there is enough evidence to go to trial in a higher court.

MacIntyre, a Sylvan Lake resident and first-term MLA, resigned from the United Conservative Party (UCP) caucus Feb. 2 after the RCMP laid sexual assault and sexual interference charges.

Sexual interference is defined in the Criminal Code as a charge related to a person who, for a sexual purpose, touches, directly or indirectly, with a part of the body or with an object, any part of the body of a person under the age of 16.

MacIntyre is not in custody. He was previously released on a number of conditions, including that he have no contact with anyone under 16 without a guardian present. He must also stay at least 100 metres away from a playground, public swimming pool, daycare or school yard.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lacombe County sets tax rates
Next story
Watch: Alberta health minister visits newly renovated Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre

Just Posted

Watch: Alberta health minister visits newly renovated Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre

Less than a month before it opens for patients, Alberta’s health minister… Continue reading

Broken water main prompts boil water advisories

Homes on Nyberg Avenue and Nagel Avenue affected

Former MLA facing sex charges waives right to preliminary inquiry

Don MacIntyre resigned as Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA after being charged with sex crimes

Lacombe County sets tax rates

Residential, non-residential and farmland tax rates increase for 2018

Red Deer RCMP cleared in arrest of wheelchair-user with broken leg

Man who used a wheelchair was arrested after police responded to a dispute in March 2017

WATCH: Red Deer Airport looks to strengthen and grow

The Red Deer Airport is looking to bring ultra-low cost carriers to… Continue reading

Playoff hockey fever in Winnipeg bigger than glory days 40 years ago: alumni

Winnipeg was already in the grip of playoff fever. Now, with the… Continue reading

Toronto Raptors fire head coach Dwane Casey after second-round playoff exit

TORONTO — Masai Ujiri called firing Dwane Casey the most difficult thing… Continue reading

Red Deer Public Schools to add nine mental health practitioners

RDPS board of trustees approves 2018-19 budget

Central Alberta RCMP use forensics, public’s help to catch accused in armed robbery

Man arrested in Innisfail

Tessa Virtue helps lovestruck Michigan man get to N.L. to meet girlfriend

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Love will be in the air next week… Continue reading

Man charged with first-degree murder in 2006 Eckville killing found dead

A man accused of the 2006 murder of an Eckville man has… Continue reading

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

SASKATOON — One of the hockey players who was injured in the… Continue reading

Cancer docs feel unprepared, but recommend marijuana anyway

SEATTLE — Nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors who responded to a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month