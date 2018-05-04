Former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister Paul Dick dies at age 77

OTTAWA — Paul Dick, a former Progressive Conservative MP and Mulroney-era cabinet minister, has died at the age of 77.

His family says in a statement he died of a heart attack at home on Wednesday.

Dick, a lawyer, was first elected to the House of Commons in 1972 and was re-elected five times.

He was named to the cabinet by Brian Mulroney in 1986 as associate defence minister and later minister of supply and services.

Kim Campbell, Mulroney’s successor, kept Dick in the supply portfolio and later moved him to Public Works.

After 21 years in the Commons, he was defeated in the 1993 election which saw the Tories all but wiped out.

He went into business after that, finally retiring in 2010.

He is survived by his wife, Pierrette Cassista, sons Wyatt and Andrew and two grandchildren.