Former RDC instructor recognized

Former RDC instructor Gordon Soltice was recently honoured for his work. (Photo contributed)

A biology laboratory at Red Deer College has been named after an admired instructor.

Gordon Soltice, a member the RDC faculty of science from 1968 to 1995, began as an instructor in the newly launched nursing program at Red Deer Junior College, and assisted in the college’s move from its first, temporary location at Lindsey Thurber Comprehensive High School to the current main campus.

He was the first professor to instruct in the 1401 Science Lab, which was renamed in his memory, to honour his legacy and in recognition of the Soltice family’s donation to RDC.

“We’re so grateful for the Soltice family’s gift and for the opportunity to recognize Gordon’s 28 years at RDC through the Gordon Soltice Memorial Biology Laboratory,” said Janice Wing, RDC’s director of community relations, in a statement.

Along with Soltice’s friends and former colleagues, the Soltice family has also established an endowment that supports the Gordon Soltice Pre-Veterinary or Biological Sciences Memorial Award.



