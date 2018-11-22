RDC Arts Centre (Advocate file photo).

Former RDC president Bill Forbes died this month

He was instrumental in getting the RDC Arts Centre built

The fourth president of Red Deer College, who helped create the on-campus Arts Centre, died Nov. 15.

William “Bill” Forbes, who was president of RDC from 1973 to 1984, was described as being instrumental in growing and enhancing opportunities for students at the Central Alberta learning institution.

Forbes came to Red Deer from Lambton College in Sarnia, Ont., to become RDC’s fourth president.

While at the college, he mentored student leaders, including the students’ association executive, recognizing the importance of this in a post-secondary institution.

Forbes also prioritized the creation of a performing arts centre on campus. It was a project he pursued “with passion and commitment,” states the RDC in a release.

Starting in 1974, Forbes and Morris Flewwelling, who was then the chair of the arts centre steering committee, spent nine years visiting various communities and presenting the benefits of a local arts centre to organizations throughout Central Alberta.

The red brick building, designed by prominent Canadian architect Arthur Erickson, moved to the construction phase in the early 1980s, and the Red Deer College Arts Centre officially opened in 1986.

Bill Forbes left RDC in 1984, moving on to NorQuest College.

A memorial service for him will be held at Stony Plain United Church on Saturday. Additional details are available on the college website.

