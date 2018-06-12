Former Red Deer bank loan officer charged with fraud and money laundering

She worked at ATB Financial

A Red Deer woman who worked as a loan officer with ATB Financial is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

RCMP allege that the suspect stole just over $1 million while she was worked at the bank.

Sylvan Lake RCMP began their investigation in August 2017 after receiving a report from ATB alleging that an employee had forged a customer’s signature and obtained a loan in their name.

The Red Deer RCMP fraud unit took over the file and worked closely with ATB Corporate Investigations to trace a series of fraudulent transactions.

The investigation has uncovered numerous loans obtained by using the personal information of clients and other people known to the suspect for a total amount of $1,148,020.

The employee was terminated as soon as the allegations surfaced.

All alleged victims have been contacted and RCMP have been assured that none of them faced a financial loss.

Sarah Miles Brouilette, 38, faces the following charges of theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of laundering the proceeds of crime .

Brouilette is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on July 17.