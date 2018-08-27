A former Red Deer defence lawyer was sentenced last week in Red Deer provincial court on charges dating back to December in Sylvan Lake. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Former Red Deer lawyer sentenced

Satisifed by time served

A former Red Deer defence lawyer was sentenced to 37 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an incident in Sylvan Lake last year.

Last week, Bradley Mulder pleaded guilty in Red Deer provincial court to mischief to property under $5,000 and breach of probation.

He was charged after a fuel line was cut on Dec. 4 and received a 30-day jail sentence for mischief to property. He was sentenced to seven days in jail for breaching probation while bound by a probation order issued in November in Edmonton provincial court to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Both sentences were satisfied by time served.

A charge of theft under $5,000 for fuel theft, and failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance, were both withdrawn.

A trial for Mulder on August 14 resulted in a stay of proceedings.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
One man shot, another stabbed, in a weekend incident in Red Deer

Just Posted

Invasive fish spotted in Red Deer pond

Koi or Prussian carp should never be released into Alberta’s natural waterways

Former Red Deer lawyer sentenced

Satisifed by time served

Olds College adds new agriculture technology dean

New program under development

Drivers beware: School is almost back in

Students returning to many schools this week

Central Albertans selling high-end cannabis accessories

Preparing for legalization

Cannons roar at Fort Normandeau Days

Red Deer area celebration of culture

Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will head to Washington on… Continue reading

Canadian auto stocks rally on trade progress between U.S. and Mexico

TORONTO — Canadian automotive stocks rallied Monday after the U.S. and Mexico… Continue reading

Fire evacuations lifted for Canada’s Waterton Lakes park

HELENA, Mont. — Much-needed rain fell across Montana on Monday and slowed… Continue reading

American Legion demands flags lowered for McCain

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s response to the death… Continue reading

Rain not enough to put out fire near Waterton Lakes National Park

WATERTON, Alta. — A Parks Canada spokesman says rain in the forecast… Continue reading

Gaming tournament shooting highlights security or lack of it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A champion gamer’s decision to open fire Sunday afternoon… Continue reading

‘Baby steps’: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

CALGARY — Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki is on his hands… Continue reading

No bail for man charged with killing 3 women found in home

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has pleaded not… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month