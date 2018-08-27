Former Red Deer lawyer sentenced

A former Red Deer defence lawyer was sentenced last week in Red Deer provincial court on charges dating back to December in Sylvan Lake. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A former Red Deer defence lawyer was sentenced to 37 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an incident in Sylvan Lake last year.

Last week, Bradley Mulder pleaded guilty in Red Deer provincial court to mischief to property under $5,000 and breach of probation.

He was charged after a fuel line was cut on Dec. 4 and received a 30-day jail sentence for mischief to property. He was sentenced to seven days in jail for breaching probation while bound by a probation order issued in November in Edmonton provincial court to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Both sentences were satisfied by time served.

A charge of theft under $5,000 for fuel theft, and failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance, were both withdrawn.

A trial for Mulder on August 14 resulted in a stay of proceedings.



