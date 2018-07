Former Red Deer lawyer sentenced

Lawyer was sentenced to 50 days for not obeying court orders

A former Red Deer lawyer has been sentenced to 50 days in prison for not obeying court-imposed restrictions.

Brad Mulder, 45, was sentenced to 50 days each for two charges of failing to comply with an undertaking in Rimbey provincial court on Wednesday. The sentences, to be served at the same time, were satisfied by time Mulder had already spent in custody.

Mulder was sentenced to 50 days in prison in March in Red Deer provincial court after pleading guilty to possession of a switchblade and several other charges.

He was given a 90-day sentence last November in Red Deer court after being convicted of possession of drugs, possession of property obtained by crime and several breaches of court orders.



