Former Red Deer teacher going to trial on child porn charges

Charges were laid in January 2017 after a woman came forward

A former Red Deer high school teacher and football coach is going to trial on child pornography-related charges.

Rhett Jeffrey Lundgren, 40, is facing two counts of luring a child, sexual exploitation, making, printing or publishing child pornography, and selling or distributing child pornography.

RCMP laid the charges in January 2017 after a woman came forward and made a complaint. She was 17 at the time of the alleged offences about eight years earlier. Lundgren was a teacher at Hunting Hills High School in 2007 and 2008.

A preliminary hearing was held in Red Deer provincial court on Wednesday morning. Evidence presented at the hearing is covered by a publication ban.

Lundgren’s case will return to court on March 5 when a trial date will be set. He previously pleaded not guilty and elected to be tried by a judge alone.

He also is due to go to trial in Saskatoon in June on half a dozen charges, including attempting to access child pornography and arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Lundgren was a high school teacher in Saskatoon when he was arrested and charged in December 2016. Saskatoon police said the alleged target was a child between the ages of eight and 10.



