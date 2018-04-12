Former Red Deerian coached three Humboldt hockey players: Jacob Leicht, Jacob Wassermann and Morgan Gobeil. Photo supplied

A former Red Deer principal who coached three Humboldt Broncos hockey players, including one who died, joins the country in mourning.

Dallas Puto, who worked at École Secondaire Notre Dame High School and at St. Gabriel Cyber School, coached Jacob Leicht, Jacob Wassermann and Morgan Gobeil on the Broncos midget team during the 2015-2016 season.

“Great hockey players, and even better people,” said Puto.

Puto referred to all three playrs as “great kids and great leaders.”

Leicht, 19, was one of the 16 people, who died in the bus crash, that took place a week ago near Tisdale, Sask.

Puto said Gobeil and Wassermann are recovering in hospital in Saskatoon.

Puto was the principal at St. Dominic School in Humboldt from 2016 to 2018 before moving to Saskatoon recently.

The support pouring for Humboldt from all parts of the country is noticeable, he said.

He said seeing people in jerseys on Jersey Day on his Twitter feed to show support for Humboldt is touching.

“Just to see people you know supporting this town is just a little extra special,” said Puto.

Humboldt is a strong community, he said, and one that embraced all the boys that were part of the Humboldt Broncos team.

“Boys from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, the community embraces everyone as their own,” he said.

The three players were on the bus that was taking Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team to a playoff game when it collided with a semi-trailer.

Puto will attend the prayers for Leicht on Thursday evening and the funeral on Friday.

Puto lived in Red Deer from 2000 to 2016.