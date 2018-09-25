Former U.S. ambassador steps up calls to get Americans to vote ahead of midterms

OTTAWA — A former U.S. ambassador to Canada is taking the battle for this year’s midterms elections north of the border, calling on more than 600,000 Americans living in this country to register for a vote that is gearing up to be a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency.

Bruce Heyman and his wife, Vicki, are part of a new voting initiative headed by former first lady Michelle Obama that aims to get people registered to vote ahead of November’s congressional elections.

Over the summer, Obama launched the non-profit group ”When We All Vote” designed to boost voter participation and is running high-profile events all week.

Heyman said the non-partisan nature of the initiative has public backing from Democrat and Republican celebrities and is needed because there are some in the U.S. who would like to suppress votes.

“Your vote is your power,” Heyman said in an interview. ”We’re saying you’ve got to do it, you’ve got to do it now.”

Americans living in Canada should also tell others to register to make sure they have a voice on core issues including gun violence, the environment and U.S.-Canada relations, Heyman added.

“You can sit down and get frustrated that you’re not being represented well or what’s happening in Washington, but if you don’t vote, you’re just a bystander in the process,” he said.

Midterm elections have traditionally seen a lower voter turnout than presidential election years. The last round of midterm elections in 2014, halfway through Barack Obama’s last term in office, saw turnout plummet to a seven-decade low.

Both parties are trying to energize their base ahead of November’s vote and Trump’s administration is pushing to quickly finalize a renewed North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico to give the ruling Republicans a political win.

Heyman said he believes Trump and the Trudeau Liberals will eventually reach a deal on a revamped NAFTA, which is tied to the economic fates of Canada, the United States and Mexico.

But he warned the relationship between Canada and the United States may take longer to heal after the talks than it takes for the ink to dry on a new trade deal.

“So many states and so many companies and so many cities rely on the relationship with Canada for economic growth and opportunity and employment,” Heyman said.

“That’s why I know this too shall pass, but it may take a while to … heal the wounds of the partnership and the friendship that may be damaged with the language and the approach that’s being taken.”

Previous story
Canada aiming for the moon, and beyond, with new space technology efforts
Next story
Crown may seek dangerous offender status for 2015 Christmas Day stabber

Just Posted

Crown may seek dangerous offender status for 2015 Christmas Day stabber

Psychiatric assessment being done of man sentenced In November 2017 to seven years for manslaughter

128 Flags of Remembrance now flying in Sylvan Lake until Nov. 12

Centennial Park boasts 128 Canadian flags to honour 128,000 Canadians killed and missing in action.

Fall Food Drive set for Saturday in Red Deer

Organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Red Deer is counting down to CFR 45

Jointly hosted by Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park

Mirror fire department still short volunteers

Fire department will close if volunteers can’t be found

Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

National Transportation Safety Board to determine cause of Air Canada close call

Video captured the moment that an Air Canada jet flew off course… Continue reading

Edmonton public schools to review its ‘books to weed out’ list due to concerns

Edmonton Public Schools says it’s taking down its book review site after… Continue reading

Former U.S. ambassador steps up calls to get Americans to vote ahead of midterms

OTTAWA — A former U.S. ambassador to Canada is taking the battle… Continue reading

‘So unreasonable:’ Federal judge asked to rule on Alberta reserve land dispute

CALGARY — A federal judge will be asked to settle a dispute… Continue reading

Canada aiming for the moon, and beyond, with new space technology efforts

OTTAWA — With an eye on future lunar exploration, Canada’s space agency… Continue reading

Flyers new mascot ‘Gritty’ a bearded, googly-eyed terror

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers unveiled their new mascot Monday, and as… Continue reading

Tiger Woods winning adds to Ryder Cup buzz

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Already the most intense competition in golf, the Ryder… Continue reading

Ex-Sabres captain Brian Gionta retires after 16 NHL seasons

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brian Gionta has retired after 16 NHL seasons, two… Continue reading

Most Read