Former vice-president Al Gore’s anti-pipeline tweet irritates Alberta premier

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is shrugging off a tweet by former U.S. vice-president Al Gore that slams Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and calls the province’s oilsands dirty.

Remarks like that are having an ever-shrinking impact, Notley said.

“When those kinds of comments are made and they clearly demonstrate a lack of understanding about the overall issue and all the facts, I just think it’s starting to fall on a larger and larger number of deaf ears,” Notley said Friday at the grand opening of a new maternity unit at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary.

Gore tweeted Thursday that he stands with B.C. Premier John Horgan, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson and all Canadians — including First Nations — opposed to the project.

“The Kinder Morgan pipeline carrying dirty tarsands oil would be a step backward in our efforts to solve the climate crisis,” he wrote, along with the #stopKM hashtag.

Tarsands is a term favoured by industry opponents.

Notley said public opinion polls are showing growing support for the $7.4-billion project, which would triple the amount of crude shipped from the Edmonton area to B.C.’s lower mainland along an existing pipeline route.

“We’re also seeing… previously less vocal people come forward now, saying ‘No no, this is good. We do need to stand up for this. We do need to make our voices heard.’”

Opposition United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney called Gore’s remark “an inconvenient lie from a jet-setting millionaire.”

“While the USA & OPEC countries ship more oil, this hypocrite who owns multiple mansions & flies private jets wants to landlock Canadian oil,” Kenney tweeted Thursday. “Canadians have had enough of your campaign of double standards & defamation.”

Notley reiterated Friday that she’s confident talks aimed at getting construction of the pipeline expansion back on track will be successful before a May 31 deadline.

Alberta and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government are in discussions with the company to strike a joint financial arrangement to ensure the project gets built. Trudeau’s government approved expansion of the Trans Mountain line in 2016, but the B.C. government has been fighting it.

Last month, Kinder Morgan stopped all non-essential spending on the project and said it wants assurances by the end of this month that the expansion can proceed.

(Companies in this story: TSX:KML)

Previous story
Canada Winter Games torch, torchbearer nomination process to be revealed
Next story
Turning Point starts online supervised consumption site petition

Just Posted

Survey showing support for SCS at Turning Point witheld from Red Deer council debate

Downtown Business Association says supervised consumpstion site survey was not reliable

Turning Point starts online supervised consumption site petition

The groups hopes to sway Red Deer city council

Justin Trudeau to visit flood-struck New Brunswick as crucial highway re-opens

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick residents have begun the long, messy business of… Continue reading

Charges dropped against man accused in 2017 shooting incident

Man was facing numerous weapons-related charges after Mustang Acres residence allegedly shot at

Cleanup ordered after potentially hazardous mould detected in Canadian warshi

HALIFAX — Inadequate ventilation, poor maintenance and old equipment are being blamed… Continue reading

Countdown to Women of Excellence is on

Raffle draw on Saturday

Tessa Virtue helps lovestruck Michigan man get to N.L. to meet girlfriend

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Love will be in the air next week… Continue reading

Man charged with first-degree murder in 2006 Eckville killing found dead

A man accused of the 2006 murder of an Eckville man has… Continue reading

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

SASKATOON — One of the hockey players who was injured in the… Continue reading

Cancer docs feel unprepared, but recommend marijuana anyway

SEATTLE — Nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors who responded to a… Continue reading

Former star athletes agree to donate brains after death for concussion research

TORONTO — Kerrin Lee-Gartner spent years hurtling down mountains, often paying the… Continue reading

WestJet promises full refunds on flights cancelled by pilot strike

MONTREAL — WestJet Airlines is promising to provide full refunds if flights… Continue reading

Hawaii volcano could blow its top soon, hurl rocks and ash

PAHOA, Hawaii — A Hawaii volcano is threatening to blow its top… Continue reading

Critic’s jailing shows hushed dissent since ‘08 China quake

BEIJING — A decade after a massive earthquake devastated parts of China’s… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month