Fort Macleod boy in stolen SUV found safe

FORT MACLEOD, Alta. — Police in Alberta say a six-year-old boy who had been inside an SUV when it was stolen has been found “safe and unharmed,” and the vehicle has also been recovered.

RCMP say a 2009 grey Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen late Monday from a residential area of Fort Macleod, a town of about 3,000 in the southwest corner of the province.

The child and the vehicle were both found within a few hours. No suspect information has been released, and police say the investigation continues.

The incident came just over 24 hours after an Amber Alert was issued when a Mercedes SUV was stolen in North Battleford, Sask., with a six-year-old girl in the backseat.

Emma O’Keeffe was found safe almost 14 hours later still inside that vehicle, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken.

A police spokesman said the Alberta case did not meet the strict criteria needed to issue an Amber Alert.

Conservative or overly rosy? Digging into the Calgary Olympic bid plan numbers
Red Deer city councillor proposes stricter rules for stray shopping carts and an anti-theft bike registry

