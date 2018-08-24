Lyle Keewatin Richards sets up the axe-throwing station for Fort Normandeau Days Friday afternoon. The annual event, which features battle reenactments, archery, an escape room, a barbecue and more, is Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Fort Normandeau Days a “fun-filled two days”

The event is Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Fort Normandeau

It will be like stepping into the 1800s at Fort Normandeau this weekend.

Fort Normandeau Days runs from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the historical site, which marks the birthplace of Red Deer.

Tanya Wells, Kerry Wood Nature Centre and Fort Normandeau special events co-ordinator and public programmer, said the event is a “fun-filled two days” and celebrates First Nations, Métis and European cultures coming together.

“It’s our biggest celebration out at the fort,” said Wells. “It’s a culmination of the summer season and we try to pack it with enough activities and fun stuff for families to do.”

There will be battle reenactments, axe-throwing, archery, an escape room, vendors, a barbecue and more at the annual event.

“We have some new performers this year and … we’re doing a ‘sunset ceremony’ for the first time, where the cannon will be fired over the river at the end of the day.

“This way you not only get the reenactment, you get this extra little First Nations ceremony,” she said.

Lyle Keewatin Richards, with the Firestick Living History Society, which performs the battle reenactment with the 65th Mt. Royal Rifles, said he loves being a part of Fort Normandeau Days.

“It’s the meeting of the cultures,” said Keewatin Richards. “It’s about people who were once enemies who became friends and I think that’s a really important piece of this event.”

Keewatin Richards said the event is about more than shooting cannons and chucking axes.

“It’s education and fun coming together,” he said. “We’re able to share the history with people and that’s really the important thing.”

The attendance for the event fluctuates each year, but Keewatin Richards said he’s hoping to see at least 400-500 people over the weekend.

“It’s a good show. Hopefully it’s a nice day and we’ll get everybody up on the hillside to watch the battle reenactment,” he said.

Admission is $3 per person, $10 per family or $15 per carload of six-plus people.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/FortNormandeau.


