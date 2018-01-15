Foundation accepts online donations for Red Deer Regional Catholic Schools

The Red Deer Regional Catholic Education Foundation has launched a website to accept donations online.

Each year the foundation raises money to put towards student scholarships, faith-based projects and initiatives at Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools.

Foundation chair Heather Lewchuk said the organization is excited to launch the mobile-optimized website in an effort to showcase many projects funded by their donors.

“We are proud of the work the foundation has done in the past making projects a reality. Our foundation is dedicated to a future of funding projects for years to come,” said Lewchuk.

“Donations will be used to fund school and division projects, as well as scholarships for students.”

For more information, please visit catholicedfoundation.ca.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Collision on Hwy 2 between Lacombe and Ponoka sends woman to hospital
Next story
Red Deer PCN’s Hawaiian Trek is back

Just Posted

Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags. In an Advocate poll,… Continue reading

Woman charged in weapons bust going to trial

Kelsey Torpe facing 98 charges and will have trial in June

Trial date for man charged in shooting

RCMP allege two shots fired from a shotgun at a Mustang Acres residence

Fraud case in court

RCMP allege a number of individual investors and companies lost $10 million

Red Deer PCN’s Hawaiian Trek is back

Tracking steps and exercise

Replay Red Deer Jan. 14: Watch news highlights in pictures

Stories mentioned: Red Deer RCMP seize large quantity of cocaine: Read more… Continue reading

Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags. In an Advocate poll,… Continue reading

Photo: Chilly work in Veterans’ Park

What a chilly job but somebody has to do it.… Continue reading

Boy, 15, one of three hit in Vancouver shooting

Police believe a man in his 20s was the target of the shooting

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

Alberta elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

Investigators charged a 44-year-old Pincher Creek man with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography

Report: Health problems could arise as Alaska warms

Climate change in Alaska has the potential to create serious physical and… Continue reading

U.S. cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

Consider this cold comfort: A quick study of the brutal American cold… Continue reading

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month