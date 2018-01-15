Foundation accepts online donations for Red Deer Regional Catholic Schools

The Red Deer Regional Catholic Education Foundation has launched a website to accept donations online.

Each year the foundation raises money to put towards student scholarships, faith-based projects and initiatives at Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools.

Foundation chair Heather Lewchuk said the organization is excited to launch the mobile-optimized website in an effort to showcase many projects funded by their donors.

“We are proud of the work the foundation has done in the past making projects a reality. Our foundation is dedicated to a future of funding projects for years to come,” said Lewchuk.

“Donations will be used to fund school and division projects, as well as scholarships for students.”

For more information, please visit catholicedfoundation.ca.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter