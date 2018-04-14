Four arrested after failed armed robbery of Caroline store

Four adults were arrested after a failed armed robbery at a Caroline store.

Early Tuesday morning, Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called to the Caroline GTI station to the reported robbery.

Police said a man brandishing a knife entered the store at 6 a.m. and demanded cash. When an employee yelled at him, the man fled on foot without taking anything.

Three other suspects fled in a vehicle, which police determined was stolen out of Blackfalds.

Responding officers found the vehicle driving erratically and a pursuit ensued. An assisting Sundre RCMP officer helped make the arrest as the pursuit entered Sundre’s area. All three were arrested without further incident.

The man who fled on foot was located walking in Caroline.

Three men aged 29, 33 and 35 face a wide array of charges including robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, impaired driving, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance.

A 44-year-old woman is charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a controlled substance. All four have court dates in April and May.


