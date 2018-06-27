Four arrested for drug offences in Central Alberta

Police searched residences in Red Deer and Eckville earlier this month

RCMP searches in Red Deer and Eckville led to 47 charges against four people.

Red Deer RCMP executed search warrants on a storage unit in North Red Deer and a residence on 56 Street in Waskasoo June 12 as a result of a drug investigation, which began in April.

Police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, two stolen vehicles and numerous pieces of stolen identification. Two men and a woman were arrested – they face a total of 42 charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of fentanyl.

One of the suspects was wanted by police at the time of his arrest after being identified as a suspect in a series of shoplifting incidents over the past few months. Thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics and fragrances were stolen from several stores.

Another search warrant was executed by Red Deer RCMP and Sylvan Lake RCMP at an Eckville residence June 15 in an unrelated drug investigation, which began in late May.

Police seized about 175 grams of what is believed to be cocaine, oxycodone, hydromorphone, two large bags of marijuana, numerous items consistent with drug trafficking and almost $13,000 in cash.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and will appear in court for the second time June 28.


