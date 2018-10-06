Four arrested in Rimbey

Three men and one woman were arrested in Rimbey after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of numerous vehicles, a trailer, stolen property and firearms.

Rimbey RCMP and the Ponoka General Investigation section executed the search warrant.

The property recovered, which included four trucks, one ATV and numerous firearms, was linked to numerous vehicle thefts and break and enters throughout Central Alberta.

The RCMP Serious Crimes Branch – Auto Theft South assisted in the investigation.

Police say there is evidence of an automotive “chop shop” operation.

Formal charges are pending.



