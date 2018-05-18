Four arrested in Sylvan Lake after counterfeit and stolen credit cards found

A man and woman are facing 84 criminal charges related to stolen and counterfeit credit cards after RCMP searched a Sylvan Lake home.

The RCMP Priority Crimes Task Force began investigating in early March and officers from the Red Deer and Sylvan Lake detachments searched a home on Sylvan Drive March 16.

Four people were arrested and police seized a number of stolen credit cards, cheques and identity documents, as well as a shotgun and what it believed to be methamphetamine.

Numerous electronics and items consistent with counterfeit and forgery activities were seized as well, including a credit card embossing machine and a card printer.

A number of the credit cards and identity documents were stolen from vehicles.

The 42-year-old man an 46-year-old woman will appear in court Sept. 18 in Red Deer. Some of their charges include forgery, careless use of a firearm and 28 counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

A 44-year-old man who was also arrested March 16 was charged with possession of methamphetamine and will appear in court Aug. 1. The other person arrested, a 41-year-old man, has already been sentenced for possession of stolen property under $5,000.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter