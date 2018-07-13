Four associates of Red Deer biker gang with ties to Hells Angels arrested

Accused of kidnapping, extortion, assault

Four people Mounties say have ties to the Syndicate Motorcycle Club in Red Deer have been charged after a home invasion and kidnapping.

The investigation started from two separate incidences targeting the same victims.

Police said the Syndicate Motorcycle Club is a support club for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club — Nomads chapter.

Didsbury RCMP said on June 17, two adult victims were assaulted and kidnapped from a location in Olds. They were taken, in their own vehicle, to the Syndicate Motorcycle Club in Red Deer, where one of them was assaulted.

Police said there were three suspects involved in the abduction.

They were released and left the clubhouse.

On June 29, three different suspects came to the victims’ home in Didsbury. The suspects stole a car and fled.

An extensive investigation was launched by Didsbury RCMP and included Olds and Red Deer RCMP, Red Deer and Calgary RCMP General Investigation Sections, Forensic Identification Section, the RCMP Interview Assistance Team, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team in Red Deer and the K Division Gang Intelligence Coordinator.

On July 10, four people were arrested in Red Deer without incident. Congruent to the arrests, the Syndicate Motorcycle Club’s Red Deer clubhouse was searched. A day later, a second search warrant was executed at a home in Red Deer where cocaine, cash and more evidence was seized.

All four of the people who were arrested are from Red Deer.

“Outlaw motorcycle gangs represent a threat to the safety and well being of Canadians” said Staff Sgt. Chad Fournier, Didsbury RCMP. “Information gathering and a collaboration amongst several different units was crucial to the successful outcome of this investigation. Disrupting criminal activity is a key component to crime reduction.”

Rachel Lynn Baskier, 22, is charged with three counts of kidnapping without a firearm.

Kevin Michael Fix, 35, faces three counts of kidnapping with a firearm, two counts of uttering threats, two counts of assault, two counts of break and enter to commit forcible confinement, break and enter to commit extortion and criminal harassment.

Jessie Doreen Waugh, 32, is charged with two counts of break and enter to commit forcible confinement, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Joshua Bradley Noordhoff, 36, is charged with two counts of uttering threats, two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, two counts of break and enter to commit forcible confinement, break and enter to commit extortion, possession of stolen property and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Noordhoff was released from custody on a recognizance and Fix has a bail hearing scheduled.

Baskier and Waugh have been released on a promise to appear for Didsbury provincial court on July 30.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photo: Canola provides a picturesque landscape

Just Posted

Four associates of Red Deer biker gang with ties to Hells Angels arrested

Accused of kidnapping, extortion, assault

Tornado watch issued for areas of Central Alberta including Red Deer

Meteorologists warn of strong supercells

Woman injured by barbecue brush bristle hopes for new safety standards

Red Deer nurse still feeling the health effects after a wire bristle pierced her bowel last October

PHOTO: Emergency crews respond to traffic accident in Red Deer

A two vehicle collision at the intersection of 40th Avenue and Delburne… Continue reading

Tonight’s Ross Street Patio Party moving indoors

Patio party moving into Welikoklad Centre because of poor weather forecast

WATCH: Bard on Bower starts summer run in Red Deer

Bard on Bower kicked off its summer run with one of William… Continue reading

Photo: Free Slurpee Day

Family picks up 17 slurpees going from store to store

Woman jumps in front of semi on Highway 2; Driver stops in time

No reported injuries

Red Deer’s Westerner Days music line up for everyone

Lee Aaron, Dear Rouge, Helix, Randi Boulton to take the stage

Red Deer voters split on how Canada should react to American tariffs

Red Deerians are split with how they feel Canada has handled the… Continue reading

Photo: Canola provides a picturesque landscape

The canola is in bloom in Central Alberta. This field of gold… Continue reading

Shake the Lake cancelled in Sylvan Lake

The sport and music festival was planned for the second week in August

Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Yifan Xu of China ousted in Wimbledon semis

LONDON — Gabriela Dabrowski’s run at Wimbledon is over. The Canadian and… Continue reading

FIFA invites rescued Thai boys to London awards event

MOSCOW — The boys soccer team in Thailand rescued from a flooded… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month