Four associates of Red Deer biker gang with ties to Hells Angels arrested

Four people Mounties say have ties to the Syndicate Motorcycle Club in Red Deer have been charged after a home invasion and kidnapping.

The investigation started from two separate incidences targeting the same victims.

Police said the Syndicate Motorcycle Club is a support club for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club — Nomads chapter.

Didsbury RCMP said on June 17, two adult victims were assaulted and kidnapped from a location in Olds. They were taken, in their own vehicle, to the Syndicate Motorcycle Club in Red Deer, where one of them was assaulted.

Police said there were three suspects involved in the abduction.

They were released and left the clubhouse.

On June 29, three different suspects came to the victims’ home in Didsbury. The suspects stole a car and fled.

An extensive investigation was launched by Didsbury RCMP and included Olds and Red Deer RCMP, Red Deer and Calgary RCMP General Investigation Sections, Forensic Identification Section, the RCMP Interview Assistance Team, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team in Red Deer and the K Division Gang Intelligence Coordinator.

On July 10, four people were arrested in Red Deer without incident. Congruent to the arrests, the Syndicate Motorcycle Club’s Red Deer clubhouse was searched. A day later, a second search warrant was executed at a home in Red Deer where cocaine, cash and more evidence was seized.

All four of the people who were arrested are from Red Deer.

“Outlaw motorcycle gangs represent a threat to the safety and well being of Canadians” said Staff Sgt. Chad Fournier, Didsbury RCMP. “Information gathering and a collaboration amongst several different units was crucial to the successful outcome of this investigation. Disrupting criminal activity is a key component to crime reduction.”

Rachel Lynn Baskier, 22, is charged with three counts of kidnapping without a firearm.

Kevin Michael Fix, 35, faces three counts of kidnapping with a firearm, two counts of uttering threats, two counts of assault, two counts of break and enter to commit forcible confinement, break and enter to commit extortion and criminal harassment.

Jessie Doreen Waugh, 32, is charged with two counts of break and enter to commit forcible confinement, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Joshua Bradley Noordhoff, 36, is charged with two counts of uttering threats, two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, two counts of break and enter to commit forcible confinement, break and enter to commit extortion, possession of stolen property and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Noordhoff was released from custody on a recognizance and Fix has a bail hearing scheduled.

Baskier and Waugh have been released on a promise to appear for Didsbury provincial court on July 30.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

