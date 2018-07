Two sheriff vehicles were also involved in the collision

One of the vehicles involved in a crash on Highway 2, south of Highway 2A, near Leduc on Friday. (Submitted)

A multi-car crash involved three law enforcement vehicles backed up traffic on Highway 2 in Leduc on Friday.

RCMP released few details, but said the crash involved two sheriff vehicles, an RCMP vehicle, and a Lexus SUV south of Highway 2A.

All drivers and passengers were taken to hospital.

Traffic was reduced to one lane. RCMP did not say which lane.

More to come …