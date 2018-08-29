(Advocate file photo.)

Four charged after police fentanyl bust in Fort McMurray

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Police say four people, including an Ontario man wanted for attempted murder, have been charged in northern Alberta for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.

The arrests were made in Fort McMurray on Thursday after an apartment was searched.

Police say officers seized 226 grams of fentanyl, 38 grams of powder cocaine and eight grams of crack cocaine, along with a handgun, drug trafficking items and $6,000.

The 9-mm handgun had had its serial number removed and will be submitted for further testing and analysis.

One of the men arrested, 23-year-old Yashin Mahad Ali, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for his alleged role in a 2016 shooting in Toronto.

Alberta authorities are working with the Toronto Police Service to return Ali to Ontario.

