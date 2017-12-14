Four men assault two residents in targeted home invasion in Red Deer

Suspect carried machete

Four men forced their way into a Fairview home and assaulted two residents early Thursday morning.

Red Deer RCMP are now investigating.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, RCMP responded to a 911 call after four masked men forced their way into a residence on Ottawa Street. One man was carrying a machete and assaulted a male and female resident.

The victims report that when the suspects heard there were children in the home, the suspects claimed to have the wrong house and fled. The two children were not involved in the altercation.

At this point in the investigation, RCMP believe this was a targeted home invasion that targeted the wrong residence, and that the suspects and the victims are not known to each other.

Red Deer RCMP continues to gather evidence at the scene with support from the RCMP Forensic Identification unit and conduct neighbourhood inquiries.

“For the most part, home invasions in Red Deer tend to be linked to the drug trade, and this targeting of the wrong home was obviously a terrifying experience for these citizens,” says Insp. Gerald Grobmeier of the Red Deer RCMP. “Every day, RCMP gather intelligence and analytics on criminals involved in the drug trade as part of our crime reduction strategies, and we are bringing the weight of that knowledge to this investigation.”

If you have any information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.


Most Read

