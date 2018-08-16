Four police officers will be working in downtown Red Deer on mountain bikes

Four RCMP officers will soon be ditching their squad cars for mountain bikes to patrol downtown Red Deer.

Dean LaGrange, inspector of operations support with Red Deer RCMP, said the increased police presence in the downtown will have nothing but a positive impact on the community.

“This new unit will specifically target and strategically respond to hot spots and areas of concern and try to improve the perception of safety and make it more comfortable for business owners and citizens alike,” he said.

LaGrange said he would like to see the new downtown unit be operational in the next several weeks.

The four officers will focus on just the downtown core of the city, but that doesn’t mean Red Deer’s downtown will be only be protected by the four officers. The current foot patrols and vehicle patrols will also continue, just as they do now.

“Right now the vast majority is vehicle patrol, and there are dedicated foot patrols for couple hours each day,” said LaGrange, adding they take place all year-round.

The four officers will be visible, and forge relationships with residents, businesses and agencies and learn about the areas of concern.

“This has nothing but positive all over it,” he said.

The four officers will use mountain bikes, foot patrols, and vehicle patrols to police the area.

Mountain bikes are effective in policing urban centres, he said. Reasons include bikes are quiet, they don’t add to traffic congestion, and officers are more approachable on a bike than in a vehicle.

“Quite often the criminals don’t realize police are nearby or coming towards them until they’re right on top of them and it’s too late,” he said.



