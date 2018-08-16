Four police officers will be working in downtown Red Deer on mountain bikes

Four RCMP officers will soon be ditching their squad cars for mountain bikes to patrol downtown Red Deer.

Dean LaGrange, inspector of operations support with Red Deer RCMP, said the increased police presence in the downtown will have nothing but a positive impact on the community.

“This new unit will specifically target and strategically respond to hot spots and areas of concern and try to improve the perception of safety and make it more comfortable for business owners and citizens alike,” he said.

LaGrange said he would like to see the new downtown unit be operational in the next several weeks.

The four officers will focus on just the downtown core of the city, but that doesn’t mean Red Deer’s downtown will be only be protected by the four officers. The current foot patrols and vehicle patrols will also continue, just as they do now.

“Right now the vast majority is vehicle patrol, and there are dedicated foot patrols for couple hours each day,” said LaGrange, adding they take place all year-round.

The four officers will be visible, and forge relationships with residents, businesses and agencies and learn about the areas of concern.

“This has nothing but positive all over it,” he said.

The four officers will use mountain bikes, foot patrols, and vehicle patrols to police the area.

Mountain bikes are effective in policing urban centres, he said. Reasons include bikes are quiet, they don’t add to traffic congestion, and officers are more approachable on a bike than in a vehicle.

“Quite often the criminals don’t realize police are nearby or coming towards them until they’re right on top of them and it’s too late,” he said.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Appeal hearing ingot RV development along Buffalo Lake adjourned
Next story
Red Deer’s Safe Harbour, Turning Point busy between hot days and opioid crisis

Just Posted

Red Deer group looking to keep roads safe for cyclists

A Red Deer cycling group is concerned about road safety after multiple… Continue reading

Smoke and pets do not mix

Take care of your pets during the smoky weather

Former Red Deer lawyer sentenced

Charges included possession of stolen property

UPDATED: No relief from smoke today in Red Deer area

Air quality risk remains high

Man causes mischief with axe in Ponoka

Arson and attempted break and enter charges laid

WATCH: Raising money for kids at the Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic

Former NHL players, Olympians, pro rodeo circuit members and musicians teed off… Continue reading

‘Unavoidable accident:’ Calgary Zoo peacock dies after flying into zoo golf cart

CALGARY — One of the peacocks that often roam freely on the… Continue reading

Oilpatch fears delays as U.S. judge orders further review of KXL pipeline route

CALGARY — Potential delays in the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline… Continue reading

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies at 76

NEW YORK — Aretha Franklin, the undisputed “Queen of Soul” who sang… Continue reading

Arrests in Burnaby, B.C., as order against Kinder Morgan protest camp enforced

BURNABY, B.C. — The RCMP arrested protesters Thursday as officers enforced a… Continue reading

‘Hot and dirty work:’ Commander describes fighting massive Ontario wildfire

BRITT, Ont. — From a helicopter flying over a smouldering swath of… Continue reading

Calgary Fire Department logs record opioid overdose calls in July

CALGARY — The Calgary Fire Department says there were a record number… Continue reading

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say Kinder Morgan protest camp to be dismantled

BURNABY, B.C. — The RCMP arrested protesters when officers enforced a court… Continue reading

Study: Smokers better off quitting, even with weight gain

NEW YORK — If you quit smoking and gain weight, it may… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month