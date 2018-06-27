Four Red Deer co-workers win $1 million

Four Red Deer co-workers are $1 million richer after winning May 26’s LOTTO 6/49 draw. (Photo contributed by Western Canadian Lottery Corporation)

Four Red Deerians will split $1 million after winning May 26’s LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Co-workers Theresa Smeenk, Ryan Weatherley, Dave Edwards and Peter Skipper will each take home $250,000, the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation announced Wednesday.

Skipper said he couldn’t believe it when he scanned the ticket at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

“I had to call everybody right away,” he said.

Edwards said when his phone first rang, he thought it was a telemarketer calling him too early.

“I was not happy to be woken up like that, but my mood changed pretty quickly after Peter told me we won,” said Edwards.

The group said they have a few ideas for their winnings; paying bills, family vacations and investing.

Skipper purchased the group’s $4 quick pick ticket at Eastview Husky, at 3929 39 St. in Red Deer.



