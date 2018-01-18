Four Red Deer skiers off to Alberta Winter Games

Members of the Red Deer Ski Club pose for a photo. (Contributed photo)

Four young Red Deer skiers are headed to the Alberta Winter Games.

The four 12-year-olds — Kennedy Brinkhurst, Emmitt Pollitt, Adam Johnson and Bradbury Gould will compete from Feb. 16 to 19 at the games in Fort McMurray.

The four athletes will comete in the giant slalom and slalom races over the three-day period.

“I’m delighted four of Red Deer Ski Club athletes have qualified,” said Lyle Johnson, Red Deer Ski Club president. “The Alberta Winter Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and allows our young athletes, who dedicate themselves to a 10 hour a week training schedule, to showcase their abilities and hard work.

“They truly deserve it.”



