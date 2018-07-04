Four stabbed on bus in Brampton, Ont. suspect arrested

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say four people were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed on a bus east of Toronto.

Peel regional police say they have charged a woman with four counts of attempted murder in connection with the stabbings, which took place Tuesday night in Brampton, Ont.

Officers say a 49-year-old Brampton man was taken to a Toronto trauma centre, while three Brampton women aged 28, 19 and 18 respectively were taken to a local hospital. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police say Jade Nelson, 20, is being held in custody until a bail hearing scheduled to take place this morning.

Officers were unable to say what triggered the stabbing.