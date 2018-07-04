Four stabbed on bus in Brampton, Ont. suspect arrested

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say four people were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed on a bus east of Toronto.

Peel regional police say they have charged a woman with four counts of attempted murder in connection with the stabbings, which took place Tuesday night in Brampton, Ont.

Officers say a 49-year-old Brampton man was taken to a Toronto trauma centre, while three Brampton women aged 28, 19 and 18 respectively were taken to a local hospital. Police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Police say Jade Nelson, 20, is being held in custody until a bail hearing scheduled to take place this morning.

Officers were unable to say what triggered the stabbing.

Police call for witnesses to Canada Day shooting of woman driver in Pitt Meadows, B.C.
Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

