Four workers fired at Edmonton maximum-security prison over alleged bullying

EDMONTON — The Correctional Service of Canada has fired four workers at Edmonton Institution following allegations of harassment, intimidation and bullying of other staff.

Edmonton police are also looking into possible criminal charges as a result of behaviour at the maximum-security prison.

A news release Tuesday said several staff were suspended last September while the Correctional Service brought in investigators to look into the claims.

Additional disciplinary hearings are pending.

Correctional Service spokeswoman Veronique Rioux added that two of the fired employees worked as officers and two were managers. She said there were both men and women in the group.

“We are committed to holding employees accountable for their actions,” Commissioner Don Head said in the statement.

“We are determined to improve the workplace to ensure all employees have the respectful work environment they deserve so they can perform the difficult task that they have each and every day.”

James Bloomfield with the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers said he represents both accused and victims in the case and can’t comment further until all investigations are complete.

“We’re ensuring our members are moving their workplace to an environment that’s better than what it is today.”

A workplace assessment completed last year by investigation company TLS Enterprises described the prison as a toxic environment and made dozens of recommendations for change.

