Fourth annual Central Alberta Yogathon in Red Deer Aug. 18

Yoga enthusiasts will soon roll out their mat and take over City Hall Park.

The fourth annual Central Alberta Yogathon takes place Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Funds raised at this year’s event will go to the Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre, which educates, supports and empowers individuals, families and communities in all aspects of sexual violence.

The goal of the Yogathon is to bring awareness to not only sexual violence, but to mental health support initiatives through the healing power of yoga.

More than 40 people participated in last year’s event, which raised $9,000 for the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation, a local mental health initiative.

To register, visit www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/central-alberta-sexual-assault-centre/p2p/centralalbertayogathon.


