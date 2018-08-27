France’s Macron urges Europe to take charge of own defence

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron pushed Monday for Europe to take more responsibility for its own defence, saying the continent’s security shouldn’t rely so much on the United States and could even include discussions with Russia.

In a speech to French ambassadors in Paris, Macron said “Europe cannot rely on the United States only for its security. It’s up to us to meet our responsibilities and guarantee our security, and therefore European sovereignty.”

He said discussions on defenceco-operation should be extended to all European countries and Russia, on condition that progress is made with Moscow on putting an end to the fighting in eastern Ukraine between the government and Russia-backed separatists.

Macron’s vision included a more united front on at least half a dozen security topics and comes after U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated demands for Europe to become more self-sufficient in its defence.

“This reinforced solidarity will imply a revision of the European architecture of defence and security: by initiating a renewed dialogue on cybersecurity, chemical weapons, conventional weaponry, territorial conflicts, space security, the protection of the polar zones, in particular with Russia,” Macron said.

With the exceptions of fellow NATO members France and Britain, the European allies have lived under the nuclear umbrella of the United States since World War II.

That NATO alliance with the U.S. is especially important to countries like Poland and the Baltic states, which had long been under the thumb of Moscow before the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

At a NATO summit last month in Brussels, Trump put more pressure on European countries, asking them to increase their defence spending to at least 2 per cent of their gross domestic product — a NATO goal that many members, including Germany, do not yet meet. Germany is, however, increasing its military spending to 1.5 per cent of GDP by 2025.

Macron’s speech on Monday aimed to set the roadmap of French diplomacy for the next year.

Since his election in May 2017, the 40-year-old French leader has called for a more integrated European Union as a whole, with a common European defence budget and security doctrine.

In November, EU countries officially launched a new era in defenceco-operation with a program of joint military investment and project development aimed at helping the EU confront its security challenges. Twenty-three of the EU’s 28 member nations signed up to the process, known as permanent structured co-operation, or PESCO.

Britain, which is leaving the EU in March 2019, and Denmark, which has a defence opt-out, were among those not taking part.

France, meanwhile, is also pushing for the full implementation of the 2015 Minsk peace agreement that France and Germany backed to settle the conflict in Ukraine, which has killed at least 10,000 people since 2014.

Sylvie Corbet, The Associated Press

Security tight as man charged in Fredericton shootings appears in court
Raising money and awareness for 54 hours in Red Deer

Raising money and awareness for 54 hours in Red Deer

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics event

Suspect steals lottery tickets in Blackfalds

Blackfalds RCMP investigate

Sylvan Lake's Brett Gardiner to announce Canadian Finals Rodeo for next five years

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner will be the voice of the Canadian Finals… Continue reading

Vehicle rollover on Taylor Drive in Red Deer

A vehicle rolled over in Red Deer Saturday morning. Emergency Services were… Continue reading

Chimney fire in Penhold early Saturday morning

There were no injuries and minimal damage in the incident

Cannons roar at Fort Normandeau Days

Red Deer area celebration of culture

Rain not enough to put out fire near Waterton Lakes National Park

WATERTON, Alta. — A Parks Canada spokesman says rain in the forecast… Continue reading

Gaming tournament shooting highlights security or lack of it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A champion gamer’s decision to open fire Sunday afternoon… Continue reading

'Baby steps': Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

CALGARY — Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki is on his hands… Continue reading

No bail for man charged with killing 3 women found in home

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has pleaded not… Continue reading

Growing pains: Quebec schools bursting at the seams, buildings in terrible shape

MONTREAL — Over the summer with the kids away, construction crews have… Continue reading

Climate change impact study coming for East Coast ferry ports, airports, bridge

HALIFAX — Ottawa has posted a tender asking engineering firms to assess… Continue reading

Security tight as man charged in Fredericton shootings appears in court

FREDERICTON — A man accused of killing two Fredericton police officers and… Continue reading

