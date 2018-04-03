Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Red Deer’s Kentwood neighbourhood will be getting a Francophone school instead of a Catholic school in future.

On Tuesday, Red Deer city council unanimously approved first reading of a bylaw that would earmark a vacant piece of land, now used as recreational space at 240 Kent Street, for a different school use.

The undeveloped land had been slated for a future K-9 Catholic school. But the Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division changed its plans and decided not to develop a future school at this site.

Instead, the Greater North Central Francophone Education Region has acquired the land for the creation of a Francophone elementary school within 10 to 20 years.

Council agreed to modify the land use for that site in accordance with these new plans. Residents in the area were notified, and only one response received, in support.

Coun. Vesna Higham successfully argued that the land use plan for the site should stipulate that the Francophone school go no higher than Grade 9.