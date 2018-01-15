Fraud case in court

A case involving an alleged $10-million fraud was briefly in Red Deer provincial court on Monday.

Joshua James Tenhove, 45, of Red Deer, has been charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count each of laundering the proceeds of crime and possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime.

A lawyer acting as agent for Tenhove’s lawyer Will Willms sought to have the case put over to provide time to go through what is expected to be a large amount of disclosure evidence.

The case will go to the case management office on Feb. 28, when Tenhove’s lawyer will set a date for the next court appearance.

A special prosecutor has been appointed to handle the case.

Tenhove was charged last Dec. 19 after a 20-month RCMP investigation led to a search of a home on C&E Trail north of Red Deer.

The alleged scheme involved the purchase, sale and rental of mobile light tower by Silvertip Energy Inc.

RCMP allege the owner of Silvertip Energy sold or rented light towers with the same serial number to multiple investors and sold or rented units that were never manufactured.

Five individual investors lost about $4 million and at least four companies in Canada and the U.S. lost $6.2 million, allege police.



