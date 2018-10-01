Canadian Press photo

Fredericton police bolster front line emergency response after deadly shooting

FREDERICTON — The Fredericton Police Force is bolstering its front line emergency response capabilities in the wake of a deadly summer shooting that claimed the lives of four people, including two police officers.

Chief Leanne Fitch says that although the pain of the loss is still very fresh, the force has to adjust the way it delivers services to adapt to a “post-August 10” reality.

She says a number of officers have been transferred to the force’s primary response team patrols, a move she says will impact staffing levels in other areas such as police station tours and public presentations for now.

Fitch says the city of Fredericton has committed to hiring 16 new officers in the coming months — 10 more than previously approved — to support a stronger emergency response and restore other services.

In a statement, the chief also offers a glimpse at how the tragedy that claimed the lives of constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright impacted officers.

She says the shooting placed a strain on members of the police force, with some not yet able to return to full duties.

